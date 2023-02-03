The Isanti Outlaws saw their hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series take a serious hit after losing two U.S. Premier Hockey League games last weekend.
Isanti dropped a pair of contests at Wisconsin Rapids on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, and now have lost six games in a row.
On Friday the Outlaws suffered a 7-2 blowout loss in which the Riverkings scored three times in the first period, including a pair of power-play goals, then added two goals in the second and two more in the third before Isanti scored.
Tyler Schmitt netted his 30th goal of the season at 13:13 of the final period to avoid the shutout, and Keanu McClanahan added a power-play goal at 15:03 for the Outlaws.
Tristan Sucher started in goal for Isanti and made nine saves while allowing the first four goals. Adler Hoagland replaced Sucher at 6:10 of the second period and collected 22 saves while surrendering the final three goals.
The following evening the Outlaws carried a 1-0 lead into the final period thanks to a first-period goal by Korbin Manson. But Isanti was buried in a six-goal third-period avalanche that saw the Riverkings score four power-play goals, as well as five goals in less than six minutes, to claim a 6-2 victory.
The Outlaws’ other goal was scored by Steven Musokranov at 18:47 of the final period.
Robert Bymers started in net for Isanti and stopped all 20 shots he faced until he left the game at the 6:11 mark of the second period. Hoagland replaced him and kicked aside 20 shots but allowed the six-goal barrage.
The Outlaws enter February with an 18-19-1 record good for 37 points and fifth place in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL. They now trail fourth-place Wisconsin Rapids by four points and have six remaining games on their schedule; the Riverkings have seven games left.
That means Isanti will need help to claim the fourth spot in the division standings and the first-round home playoff series that goes with it. If the Outlaws win the rest of their games, they will finish with 49 points, which means Wisconsin Rapids would need to collect less than eight points in its final seven games to drop to fifth.
The Outlaws have only one game this week, a contest at Steele County on Friday, Feb. 3, that will begin at 7 p.m. The Blades are in sixth place behind Isanti, trailing the Outlaws by three points, and also have six games left on their schedule.
The following weekend the Outlaws will return to the Isanti Ice Arena to host the Minnesota Squatch on Friday, Feb. 10, and the Minnesota Moose the next evening. Both of those game will start at 7:05 p.m.
