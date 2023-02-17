The Isanti Outlaws learned on Saturday, Feb. 11, that not all U.S. Premier Hockey League victories are the same.
On that evening the Outlaws claimed a 4-3 home win over the Minnesota Moose, a victory that snapped Isanti’s eight-game losing streak.
“Getting a win was important,” captain Easton Parnell said. “This is a team that we could see in the playoffs, so it also was good to get a win against them.”
The win was the first for Blake Babineau, who has taken over the reins as coach as his father, Don, focused on scouting the Outlaws from the stands to get the team ready for the playoffs.
“This came was against my former head coach [Jon Jonasson], so it was a little nerve-wracking,” Blake Babineau admitted. “I respect him a lot, so it was great to get my first win against him. And it was great to get that [first-win] monkey off my back.”
Blake Babineau, who has been serving as coach for the past few games, said one of the keys to the victory was having his players “keep their focus” during the contest.
“They stopped the chit-chat after whistles, and they stopped worrying about getting one-up verbally,” he said. “Instead they put one up on the scoreboard. They just decided to play hockey.”
The Moose took an early lead, scoring just 28 seconds into the contest, then added another goal before Tyler Schmitt got the Outlaws started with a goal at 16:42 of the opening period.
In the second period, Isanti took advantage of early Moose penalties to notch power-play goals by Dillon Meyer and Peyton Andrews to take a 3-2 lead.
Schmitt scored the team’s third power-play goal of the contest when he found the back of the net at 1:29 of the final period.
“The power play clicked today,” said Parnell, who had two power-play assists and three overall. “We had a few different guys on the power play, and we gave them some looks we haven’t used all year.”
That was more than enough offense thanks to Robert Bymers, who kicked aside 35 shots and kept the Moose off the scoreboard until they scored an inconsequential sixth-attacker goal with just nine seconds left.
“Everybody knows we’ve been struggling recently, and it hasn’t been pretty,” Parnell said. “Coming into the playoffs, we want to build off a win like this.”
The previous evening, the Outlaws dropped a 5-1 decision to the Minnesota Squatch. In that contest, Meyer’s first goal for Isanti was sandwiched inside two first-period goals by the Squatch, who then added two more goals in the second and an insurance goal in the third to pull away.
Bymers was busy in goal for the Outlaws as he was forced to make 57 saves to keep his team in the contest.
The Outlaws are now 19-21-1 on the season, good for 39 points, and are tied for sixth place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with Steele County. Both of those teams are three points behind Wisconsin Rapids in the race for fourth place – and the final home-ice spot in the playoffs. The Riverkings also hold an advantage in that they have played one fewer game than Isanti or Steele County.
The Outlaws will play their final home game of the regular season this Friday, Feb. 17, when they again face the Moose in a 7:05 p.m. start.
Isanti, which already has earned a spot in the playoffs, will close the regular season with games against the Moose at Fogerty Ice House in Blaine on Friday, Feb. 24, before traveling to the Coon Rapids Ice Center to take on the Minnesota Blue Ox the following evening.
“We play the Moose in our next two games, so we’re treating that as if it’s a [three-game] playoff series,” Babineau said. “It will be a tough series, so now we’re focused on winning one more game. That would give us two wins – and would win us a playoff series.”
