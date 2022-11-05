The Isanti Outlaws found themselves in a deep hole.
The Outlaws already had posted a pair of victories in the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Midwest Showcase, which was held at Fogerty Arena in Blaine Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 27-30. But in their third game in three days, the Outlaws fell behind the Chicago Crush 2-0 after one period on Friday, Oct. 28, then trailed 4-0 midway through the second.
“We usually practice in the morning, so I thought this would be a different outcome because it was an early game,” Isanti coach Don Babineau said. “But I was wrong. Slow starts are never a good thing.”
Tyler Schmitt scored with roughly two minutes to play in the second period, and that seemed to light a fire under the Outlaws – and Schmitt. He scored three more goals in the third period to force overtime, and his fifth goal of the contest came at 4:11 of a three-on-three overtime to give Isanti the improbable 5-4 win.
“When we got our first power play [early in the third period], we knew we could capitalize,” Schmitt said. “And we scored. Then we got another power play, and we capitalized again.
“That got our momentum rolling.”
Schmitt’s second goal of the contest came four seconds after a power-play ended, but it was the result of a sharp power-play effort by the Outlaws. His second goal of the period at 10:31 came on the power-play, and the game-tying goal came two minutes later.
“It doesn’t matter what the score is – we don’t go away,” Babineau said. “I think that first goal was key. It built some confidence.
“This game is a momentum game, and the momentum really shifted in our direction in the second half. And we took advantage of it by capitalizing on our opportunities.”
In the overtime, both teams had their chances before Schmitt, who hails from Big Lake, swooped on a loose puck dropped by teammate Finn Overby and snapped off the game-winner with 4:11 expired.
“We do a lot of three-on-three, small-area games in practice, and I think that helped,” Schmitt said. “We had a couple of changes, but we didn’t score. Then late [in OT, Overby] tried one of his favorite moves, and while he didn’t score, he left the puck right there – and his defensemen went with him.
“As soon as the puck got on my stick, I knew I was ending it.”
That victory helped propel the Outlaws to a sweep of their four games in the showcase, which opened with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Mullets on Wednesday, Oct. 26, then continued with a 5-3 victory over the Dells Ducks the following afternoon.
Schmitt was the offensive star against the Mullets, scoring three times while adding an assist. Schmitt scored twice in the opening period while Peyton Andrews added a power-play goal; Schmitt then scored short-handed while Wyatt Nutt also found the back of the net as Isanti led 5-0 midway through the second.
The Mullets scored a power-play goal in both the second and third periods, but never mounted much of a comeback because goaltender Robert Bymers made 37 saves.
The contest against the Ducks the following afternoon was low-scoring through the first two periods, with the Dells Ducks scoring the lone goal of the first period before Schmitt scored the only goal of the second.
The Ducks twice held one-goal leads in the third period, but Easton Parnell scored at 11:20 to forge one tie before Isanti netted three goals in a four-minute span late to pull away.
Andrew Aljets, Parnell and Andrews each had a goal in that late rush, while Andrew Hoagland finished with 24 saves to claim the win.
The Outlaws completed their four-game sweep of the showcase with a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cougars on Friday afternoon following the win over the Crush.
In that contest Isanti scored twice in both the first and second periods, with Overby and Kolton Kane scoring in the first period, while Nutt and Schmitt scored in the second.
That was more than enough offense thanks to Bymers, who kicked aside all but two of the 31 shots he faced to give the Outlaws their eighth straight victory.
“Our structure is a lot better than I thought it would be,” Babineau said when asked about the key to the eight-game surge. “They believe what we as coaches are saying, and they have bought in on everything. They also believe in each other, and in themselves, and I think that’s important.
“They’re finding out they can do things they didn’t believe they could actually do. As a coach, I’m satisfied, but not totally happy yet.”
Schmitt’s 10-goal outburst in the showcase gives him 17 goals in 12 games this season, tied for third-most in the USPHL this season, while his 29 points is tied for fourth-most in the league.
“I’ve got two hatties this year, but I don’t think I’ve ever had four [goals] in a game, much less five,” Schmitt said. “I couldn’t have done it without my linemates – look at all the assists they got. That was fun.”
The Outlaws hope the fun continues as the calendar turns toward November. Isanti will return to action with a weekend series against the Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg University on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5.
Friday’s contest is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., while the first faceoff Saturday is set for 7 p.m.
The Outlaws will return to the Isanti Ice Arena to host the Dells Ducks on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13.
