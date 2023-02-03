Nate Rudolph color.jpg

Nate Rudolph.

I once heard that there is more computer technology in a John Deere combine today than was in the rocket ship that originally sent men to the moon in 1969. I grew up on a farm, so I was skeptical of that stat; however, the advances in agricultural technology are pretty amazing. On my family farm in south central Minnesota, GPS guide tractors and precision planters use air pressure to plant seeds at the optimal depth to yield the best crops.

It’s January and our fields are buried in snow, but across the country in Las Vegas this month agriculture took center stage at the annual electronics convention. John Deere launched a self-driving tractor. According to John Deere, the advance in AgTech would allow a family of four to run an entire farm. As I think about my dad and brother continuing to run our family farm, I am filled with optimism and hope that advances in technology will allow them to continue to do so for many, many years.

