Counties throughout the country have planned to participate in Operation Green Light for the week of Nov. 7 through Nov. 11, in honor of all veterans.
“It’s just a little way during the week of Veterans Day to let veterans know there’s people out there thinking of them,” said Jamie High, Isanti County Veterans Service Officer.
Operation Green Light consists of having a green light lit for the entire week that Veterans Day falls on, whether it be at your home or a business.
The Isanti County Government Center will also have green lights lit through the entrance of the building.
High mentioned a green light will stay lit by the flags at the Government Center as well, year-round.
“Our office tries to treat every week like Veterans Day,” High said.
As stated on the Isanti County website: “The Isanti County Veterans Service Office provides assistance to veterans, their dependents, or survivors in all programs of veterans affairs available at federal, state, and local levels, including Veterans Administration and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.”
Isanti County’s website includes many resources for veterans. Some are links that include Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, VetJobs, American Legion, Department of Defense, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, and more.
You can also reach the office by phone at 763-689-3591. The Isanti County Veterans Service Office is located at 555 18th Ave. SW, Upper Level, Room 2118, Cambridge.
Chisago County Veterans Service Office
Chisago County has a great deal of resources for veterans.
“We provide guidance and assistance to veterans, their spouse/survivors and dependents. We are here to help you apply for veterans benefits as provided by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs,” as stated on the county’s website.
Some of the resources on the website include federal and state benefits, county programs, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Disabled American Veterans, and more. These links can be found on the county’s website, https://www.chisagocountymn.gov/165/Veterans-Services.
You can also reach the office by phone at 651-213-5605. The office is located at 313 N. Main St., Room 230, Center City.
