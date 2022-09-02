Ojiketa Ribbon Cutting .jpg

Pictured from left is Cyrus Carlson and his father, Gerald Carlson, the creator of the houses. Both are from Lindstrom.

 Submitted photo

A ribbon cutting was held Saturday, August 27. celebrating a new arts installation: the Icelandic Huldafolk House, meaning hidden folk.

Built by local artist Gerald Carlson at Ojiketa Regional Park in Chisago County, many Icelanders build elaborate residences for nearby elves.

