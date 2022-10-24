First begun in 1981 by the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, as a way to connect advocates for battered women, October has been designated as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to make certain the awareness of domestic violence has been taken to the national stage.
Legislation holds offenders’ accountable, and domestic abuse services support survivors in their journey to find safety and healing.
Yet the statistics are still sobering – 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older in the US have been the victim of physical violence by an intimate partner.
Every October, Family Pathways recommits to breaking the intergenerational cycle of abuse. Children who witness domestic violence are at serious risk for becoming victims or perpetrators themselves. Domestic abuse can be lethal; seventeen people have lost their lives to domestic violence so far in 2022. Those seventeen people should be here with us today.
Family Pathways works to amplify the voices of survivors and promote violence-free lives through a broad portfolio of activities offered throughout East Central Minnesota to neighbors, coworkers, employees and friends who have lost hope. The domestic abuse services of Family Pathways stands by the side of more than 2,500 people every year.
When a domestic abuse victim goes to court, they don’t get an attorney. Family Pathways sends an advocate to help victims of abuse, and often goes to court with them.
Sometimes a domestic abuse victim and her family just need to escape. Family Pathways operates the Black Dog Hill Emergency Shelter, a 15-bed facility in Cambridge.
Family Pathways also operates a 24-hour crisis line, safety planning, transportation services, assistance with Orders for Protection, support groups, parenting programs and elder justice.
It also presents “Healthy Relationships,” a curriculum for young people, as well as a 26-week intervention program providing tools, education and accountability for men who use abuse in their intimate relationships.
What can you do?
Be aware of the signs: personality changes, excuses for injuries, or someone’s overly excessive worries about pleasing or checking with their partner, among other things. Should someone confide in you, let them know that first, they don’t deserve to be treated this way; second, there is help in the community, and third, you will help connect them to services like Family Pathways.
If you or someone you know is a victim of violence or is abusive and wants to change, you are not alone. Go to FamilyPathways.org/programs/domestic-violence for more information or call our 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at (800)338-SAFE (7233).
Make a designated gift to the Domestic Violence Service program at Family Pathways at FamilyPathways.org/donate or join us at the annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Uncommon Loon in Chisago City. Registration is required.
