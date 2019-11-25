The Northern Elements All Star Cheer Team, with girls from Cambridge, Isanti, Princeton and Zimmerman, ranging in age from kindergarten to high school seniors, has kicked off their competition season strong, competing both in Big Lake and at East Ridge High School.

The team, divided by age into team Chaos and team Mayhem, will compete again Nov. 23 at Woodbury High School.

The teams are coached by Angie Lindberg, Nicole Bye and Katlin Anderson. For more information, or to follow the team throughout the season, like Northern Elements All Star Cheer Team on Facebook.

Load comments