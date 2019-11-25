The Northern Elements All Star Cheer Team, with girls from Cambridge, Isanti, Princeton and Zimmerman, ranging in age from kindergarten to high school seniors, has kicked off their competition season strong, competing both in Big Lake and at East Ridge High School.
The team, divided by age into team Chaos and team Mayhem, will compete again Nov. 23 at Woodbury High School.
The teams are coached by Angie Lindberg, Nicole Bye and Katlin Anderson. For more information, or to follow the team throughout the season, like Northern Elements All Star Cheer Team on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.