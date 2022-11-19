I woke up this morning to flurries! I would love to say how excited I was to see the snow, but I must admit I was a bit disappointed that winter was arriving. The long range outlook from the Almanac forecasts below normal temperatures for this winter. I then quickly reminded myself that I am Finnish and I live in North Branch! This year I choose to embrace winter with a positive mindset.
I am proud to be of Finnish heritage. Finland is known to be one of the darkest and coldest places during the winter, yet Finns are also known to be the happiest. As Finns say, “There is no bad weather, only inadequate clothing.” In winter, people bundle up and commute to school and work on cross-country skis and are often seen snowshoe walking and skiing. They defy the darkness and cold—by embracing it.
Kids of all ages in our community also embrace winter and look forward to the idea of having a snow day! There is so much to be embraced about this time of the year! When I am in conversation with people of all ages in our community about their plans for this winter, they share that the secret to enjoying winter is simply to keep on moving, get outside, be creative, and be social.
As a school district we are mindful of monitoring weather conditions to keep students, staff and families safe. When temperatures or snowfall is a potential issue, North Branch Area Public Schools staff is watching and testing conditions closely overnight in order to keep students, staff and families safe. Detailed information about school closing is available on our website.
Aristotle once said, “to appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” With all the planning and opportunities to embrace, we say, “welcome winter!” As we bundle up, we look forward to all that is to come during this wonderful time of the year!
Dr. Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
