Sara Paul.jpg

I woke up this morning to flurries! I would love to say how excited I was to see the snow, but I must admit I was a bit disappointed that winter was arriving. The long range outlook from the Almanac forecasts below normal temperatures for this winter. I then quickly reminded myself that I am Finnish and I live in North Branch! This year I choose to embrace winter with a positive mindset.

I am proud to be of Finnish heritage. Finland is known to be one of the darkest and coldest places during the winter, yet Finns are also known to be the happiest. As Finns say, “There is no bad weather, only inadequate clothing.” In winter, people bundle up and commute to school and work on cross-country skis and are often seen snowshoe walking and skiing. They defy the darkness and cold—by embracing it.

Load comments