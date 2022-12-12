Sara Paul.jpg

The value of preserving our history cannot be overstated. Recorded history gives us a sense of who we are, where we come from, and where we are going. I recently had the privilege of meeting North Branch Alum, and local historian Max Malmquist.

Max graduated from North Branch High School in 1958, and was the class valedictorian. Max has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Hall of Fame Award by the North Branch Alumni Association, and by Anoka-Ramsey Community College as a Professor Emeritus.

