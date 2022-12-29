Sara Paul.jpg

Another year at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is coming to a close. Every year brings its own unique set of victories and challenges, and that certainly was true for 2022.

When I look back on our experiences of 2022, there is so much to be proud of and grateful for! It’s astounding how much happens in a calendar year; 2022 was packed with awards, accomplishments, and events with staff and students of all ages such as Scholarship Night, trips to state, cereal box dominos, Student Achievers, concerts, the Military Ball, theatre productions, Viking Victory Day, Homecoming activities, the DC trip, Fun Run, Track and Field Day, letters of intent signings, the M8 Art Show, honor band, RED breakfasts, DECA at nationals, and graduation ceremonies, to name a few.

