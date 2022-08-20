Sara Paul.jpg

It’s been a wonderful summer here at North Branch Area Public Schools, and it has been our pleasure to serve so many of our kids and take time to continuously improve!

Eighty-eight students attended summer programming at Sunrise River Elementary School and engaged in a variety of activities to support social emotional learning, as well as academics. Thirty students attended North Branch Area Middle School (NBAMS) summer programs, and the feedback from students is wonderful. The student experience was very hands-on, engaging, and interactive. Beyond math and English support, more experiences in the area of Science, PhyEd, Social Studies, and Social Emotional Learning were offered. There were 120 students in 10th through 12th grade who attended the credit recovery program at North Branch Area High School. Over 140 credits were recovered by high school students! Also, our Youth Connections program boasted a daily average of 125 kids.

