It’s been a wonderful summer here at North Branch Area Public Schools, and it has been our pleasure to serve so many of our kids and take time to continuously improve!
Eighty-eight students attended summer programming at Sunrise River Elementary School and engaged in a variety of activities to support social emotional learning, as well as academics. Thirty students attended North Branch Area Middle School (NBAMS) summer programs, and the feedback from students is wonderful. The student experience was very hands-on, engaging, and interactive. Beyond math and English support, more experiences in the area of Science, PhyEd, Social Studies, and Social Emotional Learning were offered. There were 120 students in 10th through 12th grade who attended the credit recovery program at North Branch Area High School. Over 140 credits were recovered by high school students! Also, our Youth Connections program boasted a daily average of 125 kids.
Buildings and Grounds has had a very busy summer getting ready for the upcoming school year. Exterior security has been reviewed and repairs made where necessary. Middle school exhaust units are being upgraded this week, and several HVAC/VAV boxes on the second floor of the high school will be replaced in August, as well as balanced for better air quality and control. All hardwood floors are being refinished across the district. High School principal Clint Link and Buildings and Grounds Director Art Tobin are working on a new floor plan for the best use of space for students in machining, auto, and welding. Work to secure cost quote/estimate to remove additional standing dead and diseased trees from around structures and parking areas across the district continues. Surveys are also being done to respect adjacent property owners where work may be done.
On Aug. 2 North Branch Area High School hosted a high-quality professional day of learning, for staff from multiple districts. As part of our involvement with the East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC), educators came together from 14 districts to build skills and share instructional strategies. In addition, North Branch Area Public Schools building teams have been meeting throughout the summer to set goals and establish action plans for the upcoming year.
At NBAPS, we continuously strive to be better. I have appreciated taking this time to pause and reflect on my service to others as I continuously strive to be better. Better at being someone who continues to improve and achieve. Better at being someone who motivates, challenges and inspires others through my example. Working alongside such dedicated professionals this summer has been so rewarding. By striving to be the best we can be, we inspire others to do the same!
The upcoming school year is just weeks away and we couldn’t be more excited!
Dr. Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
