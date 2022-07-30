Sara Paul.jpg

It is wonderful to see all the growth happening near our schools and in the greater North Branch Area Public Schools community! Over the last year I have spoken with many developers and realtors working to provide housing for so many that want to share in the beauty and opportunity our corner of Minnesota has to offer.

Transitioning to live in a new community is a huge decision! We asked for input as to what modes of communication and what information would be helpful to realtors and prospective homeowners which has resulted in a “Realtor Resources” webpage! It can be accessed through the drop-down menus at www.isd138.org, or directly at www.isd138.org/realtorresources.

Load comments