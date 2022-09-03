Back to school is a big topic of conversation across our community — there is so much to be excited about! Our back-to-school experiences place a high value on relationships and connectedness so that each student is ready to learn and thrive!
There is much focus nationwide on disruptions caused by the pandemic. We are consistently reviewing data to best meet each student’s needs, and we have been making ongoing system adjustments. By analyzing multiple student data points, we are able to celebrate multiple areas of strength and identify targeted areas for improvement.
A strength area of our relationship-driven approach is how we address the holistic needs of each student. For example, instead of using the Minnesota Student Survey, which does not provide real-time data, NBAPS used the mySAEBRS (Social, Academic, Emotional, Behavioral Risk Assessment) screener for students in grades 2-8 to gain first-hand perspective on each student’s social, academic, emotional and behavioral wellness. Screener information was shared with parents to enhance partnership to support student learning, and we were able to respond with additional support to students in need.
NBAPS takes a comprehensive approach to providing mental health support for our students. We are one of the only districts in the state that provides on-site, Day Treatment services. We also worked with Therapeutic Services Agency to provide mental health services to students throughout the summer, and we partnered to increase mental health services for this school year.
The strength of our elementary programming is evident across multiple reading and math academic measures of student growth and student proficiency. NBAPS has many hands-on learning opportunities, including art, music, physical education and Spanish, as well as science and engineering modules in its Project Lead the Way curriculum. Students benefit from more science instructional time; therefore, the elementary schedule was adjusted this year to deepen science instruction.
Middle school is a time of significant transition, and we continue to find ways to partner with parents to bring out the gifts and talents of each student. The established mentoring program connects students with high school role models that continue support through the transition to high school. A system of weekly communication was put in place last year to better partner with parents regarding student course grades. Knowing each student’s interests is a big motivator for student learning.
Last May, 8th grade students had personalized conversations to share their insights regarding their hopes and dreams, current academic progress, and goals, and to make decisions regarding their course schedule for the next school year. Students that need additional support continue to have access to targeted services during the school day, after school and in the summer.
Reading and science are areas of strength at the high school, while math was identified as an area of focus. NBAPS is making significant progress towards improvement. Adjustments last year were put in place to increase support for students. A system of weekly communication with parents regarding student course grades was put in place. Teacher office hours provided additional support. In May, students had the opportunity to provide insights regarding their hopes and dreams, current academic progress, and goals for the next school year. In these conversations, many students that failed courses had the courage to sign up for credit recovery. The district’s summer program led to the recovery of over 140 credits and motivated students for the 2022-23 school year.
In addition, the high school is starting the school year with an academic support model that has teachers available during Flex time to support students. Embedded academic support during the school day provides another layer of responsiveness to support students. And our students are excelling! We have a record number of students taking college classes at our high school! Hands-on learning in the trades are expanding, and students are getting connected to learning opportunities that are igniting their purpose and passion!
While the pandemic disrupted learning experiences for students, we are confident the right supports are in place to help each student accelerate into their future.
Dr. Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
