Sara Paul.jpg

Back to school is a big topic of conversation across our community ­— there is so much to be excited about! Our back-to-school experiences place a high value on relationships and connectedness so that each student is ready to learn and thrive!

There is much focus nationwide on disruptions caused by the pandemic. We are consistently reviewing data to best meet each student’s needs, and we have been making ongoing system adjustments. By analyzing multiple student data points, we are able to celebrate multiple areas of strength and identify targeted areas for improvement.

