North Branch Council was given their 2021 audit report at the July 26 meeting, receiving a “clean” opinion.
Miranda Wendlandt from Clifton Larson Allen LLP, North Branch’s accounting firm, gave the 2021 audit report.
“The good news was there was no new accounting standards to implement this year,” Wendlandt said. “When you’re looking at this year’s financials, they’re very similar to their prior year as far as structure.”
The general fund revenue in 2021 was $6 million with $5.8 million in expenditures. Wendlandt mentioned the revenues decreased from 2020 due to the receipt of money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. However, this meant the city’s expenditures also decreased due to that funding being spent in 2020.
The governmental revenue and expenditures did decrease from 2020; the city’s 2021 governmental revenues were $10.9 million, and expenditures were $10.2 million. Wendlandt mentioned that was expected due to the pandemic.
“Overall, revenues exceed expenditures by $739,000,” Wendlandt said. “If we account for transfers from your enterprise funds, overall change in position or increase to your fund balance was $1.1 million in governmental funds.”
The governmental funds do not include funds from the city’s sewer, liquor, or storm sewer.
Council did not respond with any concerns.
Public works update
Public works director Shawn Williams attended the July 26 council meeting to give a monthly update, which included a pressing matter in regards to the multiple water main breaks the city has been experiencing.
“I will be bringing back some more options to the (Chisago County) commissioners at their August meeting to discuss how we’re going to fix the water main break, as you’re aware of on May 27 between Ninth Ave. and 10th Ave. on Highway 95,” Williams said. “We’re going to look at some options on what we can do to get the five breaks in that short segment fixed until the commission has some time to look at the capital improvement plan.”
North Branch has had five water main breaks in the past four years.
“What is the likelihood of this happening again in the near future?” Council Member Kelly Neider said. “Is this an urgent situation in your opinion?
“Yeah, I think it’s very urgent,” Williams replied.
Williams said the cost is anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000 to replace the water mains.
When Council Member Robert Canada asked about the age of the system, Williams said the pipe on Highway 95, a 6-inch cast iron pipe, is estimated to be 80 years old.
After hearing about the age of the pipe, Neider asked what Williams’ plan is for replacements.
“Are you looking at just replacing between Ninth and 10th, or is there an additional area you are contemplating a replacement?” she asked.
“The short answer is yes, because of Ninth Avenue and 10th Avenue [issues]. Does the whole [water] main on 95 from Second Avenue to 12th Avenue need to be replaced? Absolutely,” Williams responded.
Williams mentioned that the Water and Light’s capital improvement plan is to replace the entire section, and the commission is aware of the need.
Williams plans to get the water main between Ninth and 10th Avenue replaced by winter.
