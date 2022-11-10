The North Branch football team made history on Friday, Nov. 4.
For the first time in school history the Vikings clinched a berth into the state football tournament by defeating Cloquet in dominant fashion 34-6 in the Section 7AAAA championship game.
Senior running backs Loghan Croal and Vinny Boeck ran wild on the Lumberjacks. Croal finished the game with 165 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Boeck rushed for 180 yards and a pair of scores.
North Branch as a team rushed for 415 yards, while the Vikings defense was equally impressive, holding Cloquet to just 140 yards rushing.
“We just tried to find the top plays they have, and put ourselves in a good spot to take them away,” North Branch head coach Justin Voss said. The defensive performance was all the more impressive considering the Lumberjacks went on the road to Grand Rapids and put up 42 points a week earlier.
The biggest play of the game came in the third quarter as the Vikings face a fourth down and 7 situation at the Lumberjacks’ 16-yard line. North Branch quarterback Preston Peterson pitched the ball out to Croal, who sprinted toward the sideline before he slowed down and fired a beautiful pass back across the field to a wide-open Peterson.
Peterson strolled into the end zone untouched to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead.
The Vikings played strong defense all night and used their exceptional rushing attack to control the time of possession. Cloquet did not have the ball very long and couldn’t capitalize when they did, losing three fumbles on the night.
The Vikings will head to Blaine High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, for the state quarterfinals. They will face the winner of Section 8AAAA, the Rocori Spartans, who took down Becker 22-20 in the section final game. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.
North Branch now enters unchartered territory, but Voss made it clear that the job is not over yet.
“We’re not done now. We’re going to keep on rolling,” Voss said. “These guys are hungry.”
While the Vikings will have a short week to prepare for state playoffs, the significance of the section championship is not lost on them.
“I thank of all our youth coaches. I thank of all our community members that support us,” Voss said. “This is not a me win or a team win, this a whole community win.”
