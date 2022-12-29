The North Branch Vikings had a talented group of athletes represent the school during the fall season, with the football team leading the way as it reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.
As a result of that performance, the football team received numerous honors.
Four Vikings were named to the Class AAAA District 7 team: seniors Loghan Croal, Adam Johnstone, Preston Peterson and Samuel Robillard. Johnstone was named the district’s Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Robillard was voted the district Defensive Player of the Year.
Earning all-district honorable mention were seniors Vincent Boeck and Tyler Schneidewind along with junior Jacob Tiegen.
The list of all-section players for the Vikings was extensive and included Boeck, Croal, Johnstone, Peterson, Robillard and Schneidewind. Honorable mention all-section selections were senior Nickolas Bovitz, junior Joseph Donahue, senior Jay Kramer, junior Owen Link, sophomore Jacob Robillard, Tiegen and sophomore Nolen Volner.
Six North Branch football players also received academic all-conference honors. That group was Bovitz, junior Zachary Monson, Jacob Robillard, junior Everett Thomsen and Tiegen.
In boys soccer, juniors Drew Detzler and Carson Weber were named to the Mississippi 8 All-Conference Team. Senior Nick Bovitz, freshman Jacob Edmonds, and junior Jace Sperry were named Honorable Mention All-Mississippi 8.
The Vikings also had five players earn Academic All-Mississippi 8 honors: sophomore Jack Baker, Bovitz, junior Chase Disrud, sophomore Chazz Johnson and Weber.
In girls soccer, junior Summer Fruth and sophomore Danna Garcia Velazquez were named to the Mississippi 8 All-Conference Team. Juniors Ava Gerten and Ava Mohs were named Honorable Mention All-Mississippi 8.
Seven members of the team received academic all-conference honors. Those academic standouts were sophomore Madison Christopherson, Gerten, juniors Mary Jennrich, Grace Johnson and Olivia Lorge, sophomore Drew Moryn and junior Madison Whitman.
In volleyball, the Vikings saw senior Isabell Esget, senior Rylee Ramberg, and eighth grader Jenna Minke named to the All-Mississippi 8 All-Conference Team. Sophomores Sophia Benedict and Dakota Esget were recognized as honorable mention selections.
Isabell Esget also was voted Mississippi 8 Defensive Player of the Year.
Academically, a whopping 11 varsity players received academic all-conference laurels. The academic honorees were sophomores Johanna Bartkey and Derrian Dick, both Esgets, junior Sarah Hedberg, seniors Claire Husnik, Alexia Kane and Chloe Lattimore, junior Hailey Notebaart, sophomore Asaysha Olson and Ramberg.
The North Branch girls tennis team had two players, sophomores Ashley Bistodeau and Nora Toussaint, earn honorable mention on the All-Mississippi 8 team.
Furthermore, six Vikings earned academic honors from the league: junior Hannah Bernier, Bistodeau, juniors Jillian Horsfall, Katelyn Money and Grace Okuku, and senior Jadyn Volkman.
The boys cross country team saw sophomore Jordan Stumm earn All-Mississippi 8 honors as he placed 14th in the league meet. Stumm placed eighth overall in the Section 7AA meet with a personal-best time of 17:27 to earn a berth at the state meet at St. Olaf College on Nov. 5, where he finished 131st with a time of 17:59.18.
Stumm and fellow sophomore Ethan Kester both received all-academic team honors from the Mississippi 8 Conference.
