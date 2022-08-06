Sara Paul.jpg

It was our great pleasure at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) to host a group of parents, students, community members and staff at last Thursday’s World’s Best Workforce/Strategic Planning meeting! It is wonderful when we have the opportunity to collect the thoughts and suggestions of such a diverse group of people; it can only make NBAPS stronger!

The group focused on four topics: safety and security, the school district’s draft Safe Learning Plan for 2022-23, “win-win” partnerships, and the topic of two-way communication. Following brief overviews of each topic from district leaders, attendees participated in small group discussions to provide input and feedback.

