Forty-four minutes and 234 points added up to one thrilling basketball game.
Traveling to Blaine High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team grinded all night versus the Bengals before finally taking the contest by a 120-114 score after double overtime for the Section 7AAAA regular-season victory.
Though being a part of a game that produced the fifth-highest point total for a high school boys basketball contest in the state of Minnesota, the Bluejackets definitely didn’t show any hints of the historic night early in the contest.
As Blaine and Cambridge-Isanti tipped, the Bengals limited the Bluejackets to just 10 points in the first eight minutes of game time.
“I would have never thought, especially after the way we started, that we would end up with 120 points,” said Bluejackets coach Mike McDonald. “I didn’t think we played very well. Our shot selection and our decision making, I didn’t know if we were on a different court, but I didn’t think we responded very well to start with.”
Even with the struggles in the early going, the Bluejackets rebounded from the slow start. Grabbing 25 points in the final 10 minutes of the opening half, Cambridge-Isanti was back in the contest, using the momentum to spur a strong stretch of play that carried into the second half.
“We had a nice little run to finish the half; we were only down by 5. And that continued in the second half,” said McDonald.
A bounce-back second half saw the Bluejackets push ahead in the back-and-forth contest. Staked to a 5-point lead with under a minute left in the contest, Cambridge-Isanti couldn’t close the deal.
“We had chances to win at the end of regulation,” McDonald said.
With a tight score of 88-85, a 3-pointer by Blaine tied the game with 10 seconds, and a shot at the buzzer by the Bluejackets went astray to force overtime.
Back for the extra time, a similar story played out in the four minutes added to the clock. Again leading at 103-101, Cambridge-Isanti allowed a tip-in at the buzzer to bring about another overtime frame.
The second and final overtime had Blaine jump out to the lead before the Bluejackets flipped the script.
“We fell behind early on but we took the lead and never looked back,” McDonald said.
Playing a big role in the barnburner of the victory was sharp-shooting senior guard John Troolin. Troolin scored a game-high 36 points, nailing seven 3-pointers in the game, including 9 points in the overtime periods.
“He’s a great shooter, we know that, his teammates know that and they get him the basketball,” said McDonald of Troolin, who also had six steals in the contest.
Troolin missed some time in the contest after taking a charge, resulting in a cut that required stitches. But he returned for the Bluejackets and helped lead the team to victory.
While Troolin certainly played a big part in triumph, it was a team effort that had the Bluejackets on the right side of the result.
“We had a lot of other guys step up,” McDonald said.
Kobe Karels and Elias Dee both totaled 28 and 23 points, aided by Keagen Shrider’s near triple double performance of 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 3-1 on the year, pushing Blaine to 2-4 after the loss.
Though he’s happy they claimed the victory, the defense must improve going forward, McDonald said.
“It’s great to be on the winning end with 120 points, but we gave up 114,” he said.
The Hopkins Royals will test that defensive side of the court in the first contest of TCO Holiday Classic held at Augsburg University on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Royals are ranked in the top 10 of Class AAAA and hold a 6-1 record into the game.
“It’s a good test for us,” McDonald said.
With a win, the Bluejackets would play the next day at 5 p.m. versus the winner of Minneapolis South and Andover. A loss has C-I facing the loser of the contest at 1 p.m. at Augsburg.
Bluejackets girls hoops
A slow first half doomed the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team on Tuesday, Dec. 20, versus Spring Lake Park on the Bluejackets’ court.
Falling behind by 13 points at the break, Cambridge-Isanti could not recover in time, suffering a 54-45 loss to the Panthers.
Cambridge-Isanti was paced by Bre Knight, who had 17 points while Maraya and Evelyn Wiltrout each had 10 points.
The Bluejackets now sit at 4-2 entering a Thursday, Dec. 29, clash against Anoka as part of the Granite City Classic. Cambridge-Isanti looked to douse the Flames starting at 10 a.m. in the contest that will be played at College of St. Benedict.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Northern Tier Stars snapped a nine-game winless streak on Tuesday, Dec. 20, picking up a 5-4 overtime victory over Pine City Area at East Bethel Ice Arena.
After a 2-0 first period advantage thanks to power-play goals by Taylor Kozak and Olivia Nielsen of the Stars, the Dragons roared back with a 3-0 second period to lead by one heading into the final frame.
Northern Tier surged back in front following scores from Kennedy Cusick and Jaden Kozak before Pine City tied the game back up a 4-4 with 27 seconds to bring on the extra period.
Eighth grader Molly Larson proved to be the star in overtime, netting the game-winning goal to send the Stars home happy.
Larson and Natalie Cheney were the only Northern Tier players to have multi-point games, with each tallying two in the win. In net, Abby Thurmer secured the win with 24 saves.
Getting to 2-8-1 on the year, the Stars next will host Princeton on Jan. 3, at the Isanti Ice Arena. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi 8 conference clash.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
The North Branch boys basketball team defeated Pine City in convincing fashion 77-35 Tuesday, Dec. 20, at North Branch High School.
Senior guard Carson Klein led the way for the Vikings, finishing with 17 points. Sophomore guard Tyler Minke also came up big in the win, scoring 14 points, while junior Brody Beaver also added 12.
Northern Edge boys hockey
Northern Edge fell 11-0 to the powerhouse Forest Lake program on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Northern Edge had no answers for the Rangers’ potent offensive attack and struggled to make anything happen in the offensive zone.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham Bombers hit the road and fell to Swanville 60-47 on Monday, Dec. 19.
Bombers girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season, moving to 7-0 after an impressive road drubbing of McGregor on Tuesday, Dec. 20 by the score of 73-23.
