CNR Sports CI Elias Dee.jpg
Buy Now

Cambridge-Isanti’s Elias Dee probes the defense in an earlier season contest. Dee had 23 points in the win over Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 20. 

 Michael Pappas

Forty-four minutes and 234 points added up to one thrilling basketball game.

Traveling to Blaine High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team grinded all night versus the Bengals before finally taking the contest by a 120-114 score after double overtime for the Section 7AAAA regular-season victory.

Load comments