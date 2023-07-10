NB Nighthawks 0706.jpg
The North Branch Nighthawks hope to continue to improve as the squad pushes for its first-ever berth in the Class C state tournament.

 John Wagner

The North Branch Nighthawks have been up and down so far this season.

While the roster is full of young talent, the pitching depth is what concerns Nighthawks manager Jim Skroch as the team heads into the dog days of summer.

