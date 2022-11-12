Sara Paul.jpg

There is nothing more rewarding and exciting than seeing students achieve their goals. Taking time to celebrate student accomplishments bonds us as a community and propels students forward on their learning journey. What an exciting fall it has turned out to be at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS)!

Last week, the high school held a walking pep rally for sophomore Jordan Stumm, who qualified for the state tournament in Cross Country. Way to go Jordan! At sections, Jordan finished the 3.2 mile race with a time of 17 minutes 27 seconds, beat his best personal record by 10 seconds, and placed eighth overall! Jordan went onto state competition on Saturday, Nov. 5, and represented us well — keep an eye on this rising star as he continues through his Viking journey!

