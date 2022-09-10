Sara Paul.jpg

Take a drive down Grand Avenue and you will see lots of students participating in activities! For middle school/high school athletes and performers, the joy derived from participating is enhanced by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for their success. Our kids make supporting them easy; they always do their best and are proud to represent their communities!

I was reminded of the importance of these life experiences last week when I read in a local paper that, “Middle and high school activities profile our students on the biggest stage most of them have ever experienced in their lives.” I can remember being a diver in high school, performing a new dive for the first time in competition, and the thrill of striving to do my best with a crowd of spectators anxiously wanting the same for me!

