Top players: Seniors Aaron Smith, forward; Cam Husby, defenseman.
Outlook: Hetland takes over as the head coach of the Northern Edge boys hockey team for the 2022-23 season, and he will have his hands full as the team is going through a complete rebuild entering this year.
“Between the turnover and the good old numbers game, the program is quite depleted this year,” he said. “We lost quite a few kids for whatever reasons across the board.”
Replacing the number of players it has lost will create lots of challenges for Northern Edge, which competes in a very difficult Mississippi 8 Conference.
“Our goals are certainly not going to be on the scoreboard this year,” Hetland said. “My team is going to have to focus more on development than wins and losses.”
The team will be led by senior captains Smith and Husby, who are among the few returners with varsity experience. Smith will lead the offensive attack while Husby will anchor the defensive unit.
While the outlook may not be great in the immediate future, Hetland enjoys being around his players and is committed to turning the program around.
“I’ve got a great group of young men who enjoy playing hockey,” he said. “They work hard and are committed to developing their skills, which is nice.”
Hetland hopes that the commitment of the group will keep them motivated to continue improving even while they experience tough times on the ice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.