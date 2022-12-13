WSS NB wrestling.jpg

Members of the Vikings wrestling team from left to right, back row:  Austin Buehring, Aayden Anderson, Jacobey Herman, Moses Ochoa, Tanner Cummings, Leonardo Santos, Parker Deniger, Joseph Krenz, Elijah Watts. Middle row: Alexander Podoll, Colin Devalll, Carson Williams, Joe Gilles, Mason Henry, Zak Sway, Emmit Hansen  Front row: Aiden Schwartz, Ekin Lor, Jack Baker, Logan Rediske, Michael Thao, Ethan Kester, Leoniel Santos, Issac Tesslink.

 Jorge Perales

Coach: Kyle Kahl.

Top athletes: Senior Michael Thao, 138. Sophomore Jack Baker, 113.

