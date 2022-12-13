Members of the Vikings wrestling team from left to right, back row: Austin Buehring, Aayden Anderson, Jacobey Herman, Moses Ochoa, Tanner Cummings, Leonardo Santos, Parker Deniger, Joseph Krenz, Elijah Watts. Middle row: Alexander Podoll, Colin Devalll, Carson Williams, Joe Gilles, Mason Henry, Zak Sway, Emmit Hansen Front row: Aiden Schwartz, Ekin Lor, Jack Baker, Logan Rediske, Michael Thao, Ethan Kester, Leoniel Santos, Issac Tesslink.
Top athletes: Senior Michael Thao, 138. Sophomore Jack Baker, 113.
Outlook: Kahl enters his first year as head coach of the team. The longtime assistant takes over for James Hoard and is excited to continue building the program in a positive direction.
Participation is up this year as more kids have joined the wrestling team, but Kahl does not plan to use anybody in varsity action before they are fully ready.
“We have 32 kids now, but a lot of them are first-year JV type wrestlers,” he said. “Just because we have kids at those weights, we’re not going to throw them out there at the varsity level. We have eight weights that we will fill out of the 14 and the rest will be JV. As they develop, maybe we can put some of them in there (varsity).”
Senior Michael Tao enters his final high school season as team captain, and his coach appreciates the commitment he has shown over the years.
“Michael came out as a freshman and has shown great development as far as socially acting like a champion, academically, and also on the mat,” Kahl said. “He’s a great leader for us.”
Sophomore Ethan Kester, junior Colin Devall, sophomore Joseph Krenz, senior Tanner Cummings, senior Jay Kramer, and sophomore heavyweights Moses Ochoa and Karson Gariepy round out the varsity roster.
“We’re focused on the individual success and growth of each wrestler so we can build the program back to how it was when coach (Tony) Aho was the coach.
“We want to get North Branch wrestling back to that caliber.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.