Left to right: Brooke Giese, Josie Parrucci, Tianna Coston, Ella Dick, Ava Schroepfer, Sophia Thorsen, Olivia Erickson, Elizabeth Prantner, Asaysha Olson, Shaeyna Andreotti, Mazie Hansen, Dakota Esget, Libby Nielsen, Kailey Olson, Emma Fenton, and Brielle Nilsson of the North Branch Vikings gymnastic team. 

 Jorge Perales

Coach: Christine Johnson.

Top athletes: Senior Mazie Hanson; junior Libby Nielsen; sophomore Dakota Esget.

