Left to right: Brooke Giese, Josie Parrucci, Tianna Coston, Ella Dick, Ava Schroepfer, Sophia Thorsen, Olivia Erickson, Elizabeth Prantner, Asaysha Olson, Shaeyna Andreotti, Mazie Hansen, Dakota Esget, Libby Nielsen, Kailey Olson, Emma Fenton, and Brielle Nilsson of the North Branch Vikings gymnastic team.
Outlook: Last season, the North Branch gymnastics team struggled to fill out its roster with just nine gymnasts coming out to participate. Optimism is high coming into this season as the team has doubled the number of athletes from last year with 18 girls now on the roster.
“Our outlook for this year is looking really nice,” Johnson said. “We will be filling our JV and varsity squad. We are building up our numbers, but we are a very young team.”
Esget returns after making her second consecutive trip to state last season. She will be expected to provide leadership to the young group along with Hanson, the only senior on this year’s roster. Nielsen is another very talented all-around gymnast who returns this season.
“We have a lot of gymnasts this year with high-level skills,” Johnson said. “It’ll be fun to be watching not just one gymnast with high level skills, but a whole team of them.”
Despite a very tough section, Johnson feels confident in the team making a run at state if the younger talent steps up in key roles.
“It depends on how the young ones react to the stress of it,” she said. “They are used to competing because they have been competing since they were 7 or 8 years old. But high school is a different game. It really depends how they step in and perform.”
