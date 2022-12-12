WSS NB Girls basketball.jpg

Left to right: Chloe Lattimore, Maria Damiani, Johanna Bartkey, Ashley Bistodeau, Kate Lattimore, Hailey Diaz, Annabelle Lattimore and Ella Kuhlman will be featured on the court for the Vikings girls basketball team.

 Jorge Perales

Coach: Alison Trampe.

Last Season: 13-14 overall.

