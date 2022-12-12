Left to right: Chloe Lattimore, Maria Damiani, Johanna Bartkey, Ashley Bistodeau, Kate Lattimore, Hailey Diaz, Annabelle Lattimore and Ella Kuhlman will be featured on the court for the Vikings girls basketball team.
Top Players: Senior Chloe Lattimore, forward; sophomores Ella Kuhlman, guard; Hailey Diaz, guard; Johanna Bartkey, center; Kate Lattimore, forward.
Outlook: Coming off its best season since 2015-16, the Vikings look to top last season’s win total as well as find success both within the conference and section.
Trampe understands the challenges ahead.
“We will need to stay healthy, stay positive, and trust the process as many of our girls gain varsity experience early on in the season,” she said. We will also look to get more girls involved offensively, outwork other teams on defense, and do the little things well to win games down the stretch.”
The Vikings will be younger this season as the team lost three starters to graduation, including Paige Peaslee, who led the Vikings in scoring and rebounding and has now taken her talents to Winona State University.
“With a fairly young and inexperienced varsity squad, we want to continue to improve each day so that we are playing our best basketball in February,” Trampe said. “We also want to be able to compete each night in our tough conference and section and build off the success we experienced last year.”
Trampe believes that this Vikings team will get better as the season progresses.
“It may take some time for our girls to settle into their new roles at the varsity level,” she said. “But we are confident that with time and hard work, we will get to where we need to be.”
