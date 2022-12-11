Members of the North Branch basketball team. (From left to right): Vincent Boeck, Gavin Benson, Nolen Volner, Carter Drill, Owen Link, Chazz Johnson, Evan Overson, Brody Beaver, Jacob Karnes, Carson Klein, Mason Young, Tyler Minke, Blake Lelm, James Weinkauf, Noah Thorsen, Dooley Beaver, with manager Nick Bovitz.
Top Players: Senior Carson Klein, guard; sophomore Tyler Minke, guard.
Outlook: Coming off their first winning season since 2004, the Vikings look to take yet another step forward this season.
“I had the opportunity to take over last year. I have a little bit of experience turning around struggling programs,” Dufault said. “We had a good senior class last year, so we were able to turn things around.”
For the Vikings to have another winning season, they will need a number of inexperienced players to step up and take on major roles. The team graduated eight seniors from last year’s squad.
Senior Carson Klein is the only returning starter from last year, and the team will rely on him heavily for leadership.
“This is [Klein’s] third year starting, and he might have even played as a freshman, so obviously he has a lot of experience,” Dufault said. “We’re going to lean on Carson for the experience and hopefully leading our team.”
Despite the influx of new players into the rotation, Dufault refuses to use that as an excuse.
“We had a great offseason. Our expectations are to continue to build on what was established last year,” he said. “We want to compete for the conference and section championships. It’s really hard but we want to set the bar high.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.