Members of the North Branch basketball team. (From left to right): Vincent Boeck, Gavin Benson, Nolen Volner, Carter Drill, Owen Link, Chazz Johnson, Evan Overson, Brody Beaver, Jacob Karnes, Carson Klein, Mason Young, Tyler Minke, Blake Lelm, James Weinkauf, Noah Thorsen, Dooley Beaver, with manager Nick Bovitz.

 Jorge Perales

Coach: Todd Dufault.

Last season: 16-11 overall.

