This week is College Knowledge Week at North Branch Area High School (NBAHS); another way we come alongside students and help them explore their post-secondary options!

Our goal is to empower every student with the preparation, opportunity, and support needed to make informed decisions about their future. Counselors at the high school meet with students to help them with applications to trade schools, community college, and universities. The College Knowledge Week is one way we focus our attention on our high school seniors.

