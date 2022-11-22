Catching up with Kylie.jpg

Kylie Kline

Former North Branch volleyball player Kylie Kline has taken her game to the next level. The sophomore libero at Iowa Lakes Community College just finished up her volleyball season and she has reached heights that few others have at her school.

On Oct. 24, in a game at Dakota State University, Kline recorded her 2,000th career dig. The feat is so rare that the game was temporarily halted so that Kline could be recognized for her achievement.

Load comments