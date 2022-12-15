Sara Paul.jpg

The first few years of a child’s life are such important learning years. As parents explore options, North Branch Area Public Schools is proud to offer our four-star rated Parent Aware Early Childhood program. Parent Aware Ratings are based on demonstrated use of research-based practices that prepare children for school and life. NBAPS has the highest Parent Aware Rating and is recognized for its excellence in preparing children for kindergarten.

Quality early learning starts with students and families connecting with warm, caring adults. Each day, children are greeted with a “high five” from “Papa Charley” Klopp. Papa Charley’s calm, reassuring presence makes students feel right at home to start their day.

