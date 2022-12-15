The first few years of a child’s life are such important learning years. As parents explore options, North Branch Area Public Schools is proud to offer our four-star rated Parent Aware Early Childhood program. Parent Aware Ratings are based on demonstrated use of research-based practices that prepare children for school and life. NBAPS has the highest Parent Aware Rating and is recognized for its excellence in preparing children for kindergarten.
Quality early learning starts with students and families connecting with warm, caring adults. Each day, children are greeted with a “high five” from “Papa Charley” Klopp. Papa Charley’s calm, reassuring presence makes students feel right at home to start their day.
The unique configuration of our grades at North Branch Area Public Schools allows our pre-school students and kindergartners a dedicated space at the North Branch Area Learning Center. The school has playgrounds designed just for early learners, and classrooms feature age-appropriate furniture and fixtures. Having early learning in the same building means that our preschoolers see the “big kids” in kindergarten every day. Friendly waves and smiles between students and staff is a daily highlight and joy of being in the building.
In the large classrooms, space is well equipped for learning opportunities in art, music/movement, science, literacy, math, block play, sand, water and more! I am continually amazed by staff that guide language-rich learning in activities that interest and challenge students. The planning that goes into creating learning environments in which children are working together and making friends is admirable. Teachers are clear and kind in their approach to setting expectations for children’s behavior and they explain the reasoning behind each expectation. Children are empowered as they learn how to name their feelings, follow school rules and solve problems.
Staff and families working in partnership is key to our program success. Partnership begins with staff taking time to listen to families’ goals and concerns for their children. Respect and excitement for each child’s uniqueness is shared through ongoing progress updates and samples of students drawings, writings and learning assessments.
Families can choose full-day and half-day pre-school learning options. Youth Connections programming is also available to help families choose the additional support as needed.
We are so grateful for the record number of families that have chosen NBAPS and if we haven’t met yet, please be encouraged to contact Erica Bjerketvedt at 651-674-1225 or ebjerketvedt@isd138.org. We would be thrilled to show you around and introduce you to our amazing early childhood staff.
As students meet their families at the door to conclude their learning experience, Papa Charley stands ready for a goodbye “high five.” Students leave with big smiles and as I walk by classrooms, I see staff enthusiastically displaying student work from the day and discussing plans to extend learning. I am so thankful and continue to appreciate our quality early learning programs and it is a privilege to work alongside the amazing staff that dedicate their time to maximize learning during these critical early years!
Dr. Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
