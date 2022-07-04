There can be no doubt that navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has caused both families and school districts to think about education differently. Implementation of our Safe Learning Plan was guided by a value for flexibility and choice for families to decide what is best for each child. NBAPS has committed to meeting each family where they are at by providing quality virtual and in-person learning options. Education is the cornerstone of our community and NBAPS is here to partner with families to provide the best learning experiences possible for each student!
Virtual learning programs are popping up across the state, and it is assuring to know that NBAPS has been offering this option to families well before the pandemic. By prioritizing listening to students and families, we continue to be at the forefront of educational excellence by continuously improving programming to best meet the needs of our students!
Our programming is unique. What makes the NBAPS Distance Learning Academy (DLA) different is the level of in-person support from teachers and staff families can access as necessary on their schedule. This sets the DLA apart from other online education programs; our friendly, helpful, and local staff are here, available to you, with the support of the entire school district at their disposal. We continue to learn so much about what families value and desire from non-traditional education. Some chose Distance Learning Academy for their peace of mind during unique times. Others stayed for the flexibility, support, and high quality education. Said one student, “I love the Academy because I am able to work at my own pace, and I get to pick out what I want to do, and I always know there is someone to help me.”
The Academy continues to provide programming for elementary students, which is unique to most distance learning programs. Our DLA provides technology and curriculum to families so their child(ren) can learn from home and choose a “school time” that works best for them and enjoy access to teachers and support not typically offered in a virtual program setting.
With all the unknowns of living in a pandemic, some families chose to homeschool their children as their preferred option. Over the past two years, we have consistently engaged with homeschool families to better understand how NBAPS can be of service. NBAPS hosted listening sessions and we learned about opportunities homeschool families in the area are looking for to enhance their children’s educational experiences. We then hosted a program to supplement the desired programming needs with a menu of options that homeschool families were looking for during the 2021-22 school year.
As we continue to prioritize two-way communication, we will be hosting a meeting for families choosing homeschool on Wednesday, July 13 at the NBAPS Education Center from 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact me at spaul@isd138.org.
NBAPS is at the forefront of educational excellence, and we ground our work in the core value of two way communication. It all starts with a conversation- and we look forward to connecting with you! My phone number is 651-338-1302. Skol Vikings!
Dr. Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Schools.
