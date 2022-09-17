In the world of real estate, we hear about the importance of location, location, location.
In the world of education, to launch a successful year of learning, it is all about relationships, relationships, relationships. That is why in North Branch Area Public Schools, we prioritize a relationship-driven, soft start to the school year!
Our high school had a staggered start, with 9th graders getting all the attention on their first day at the high school. The transition into high school is a big one, and we want each student to get their questions answered, become acquainted with the building, and connect with classmates, teachers and staff.
Our personalized approach comes in the form of Welcome Days for our K-8 students and families. What makes Welcome Days so special is the sense of attention each family receives. Parents and students have the opportunity to meet their teachers in a one-on-one environment, talk about the unique gifts and talents of their child, and become familiar with the school experience ahead of them for the school year.
Parents have the chance to get specific questions answered, familiarize themselves with our facilities at their leisure, sign up for lunch service and learn about signing up for educational benefits without feeling overwhelmed by crowds and information.
For students, the chance to familiarize themselves with their new environment before school starts greatly alleviates many of the stresses associated with the first day of school, such as locating lockers, classrooms, and bathrooms, meeting teachers, and gaining familiarity with their surroundings as they settle into a learning routine. It is so fun to see students getting their school photos taken with support from mom and dad ensuring they get the picture just right!
Welcome Days helps form bonds between families and the staff that serve them. Investing time to establish a strong foundation between families, students and staff sets everyone up for success!
All of us here at NBAPS are looking forward to an incredible school year in 2022-23!
Forward Together!
Dr. Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
