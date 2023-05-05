CNR NB Awards Kuhlman.jpg

North Branch’s Ella Kuhlman was one of many Vikings athletes to be honored for their respective performances this past winter.

 Jorge Perales

The North Branch Vikings had a talented group of athletes represent the school during the winter season.

Sophomore gymnast Dakota Esget highlighted the winter achievements by earning a state championship in the uneven bars. But she was not the only Viking who was honored for her performance this past season.

