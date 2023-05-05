The North Branch Vikings had a talented group of athletes represent the school during the winter season.
Sophomore gymnast Dakota Esget highlighted the winter achievements by earning a state championship in the uneven bars. But she was not the only Viking who was honored for her performance this past season.
Here are the individuals for all the winter sports that were recognized for their individual achievements.
In gymnastics, Esget earned all-state recognition in the bars, vault, floor, and all-around. She also was named honorable mention all-state on the beam. Freshman Ella Dick also was named honorable mention all-state on the vault.
Esget was named all-conference in the Mississippi 8, while Dick and junior Libby Nielsen were named honorable mention all-conference.
The team was the Section 7A academic champion, with Esget, Nielsen, sophomore Josie Parrucci, and freshman Brooke Giese all being named academic all-conference.
In wrestling, sophomore Jack Baker was named to the Mississippi 8 all-conference team. Senior Michael Thao was named honorable mention all-conference.
Baker and sophomore Ethan Kester were academic all-conference selections. Baker, Kester, junior Leo Gonzales, and eighth grader Aiden Schwartz were all named 4AA academic all-section.
In boys basketball, junior Brody Beaver and sophomore Tyler Minke were Mississippi 8 all-conference selections. Seniors Carson Klein and Mason Young, along with junior Owen Link, were named honorable mention all-conference.
Klein, Young, Minke, sophomore Chazz Johnson, junior Blake Lelm, and sophomore James Weinkauf were all named academic all-conference.
As a team, North Branch received a Gold Award for having a combined team GPA of 3.6.
In girls basketball, Ella Kuhlman was named Mississippi 8 all-conference team.
Kuhlman, sophomore Ashley Bistodeau, freshman Annabelle Lattimore, sophomore Hailey Diaz, sophomore Johanna Bartkey, freshman Natalia Rosales, and senior Chloe Lattimore were all selected as academic all-conference.
For the Northern Edge boys hockey co-op, senior Loghan Croal was selected to the all-conference team. Senior Cam Husby was named honorable mention all-conference.
Juniors Zach Monson and Otto Netteberg were named academic all-conference selections.
For the Northern Tier girls hockey co-op, sophomore Ariel Carlsten, junior Jaden Kozak, senior Marissa Miller, and sophomore Natalie Cheney were all-conference selections.
Sophomores Alayna Szafranski and Makenna Sanders were named honorable mention all-conference selections.
Szafranski and junior Mackenzie Fiedler were recognized as academic all-conference selections.
In dance, senior Alexis Smoluch was named all-conference. Sophomore Erica Graupman was named honorable mention all-conference.
Graupman, along with freshmen Leota Johnson and Sophia Wolfe, were named academic all-conference selections for the Vikettes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.