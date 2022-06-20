The North Branch Summer Music Series will bring eight musical acts to Central Park in North Branch on Tuesdays over the course of the summer.
The event will kick off with a concert by The Dweebs, who will play Top 40 hits from the ‘60s through today on Tuesday, June 21 starting at 7 p.m.
The following Tuesday, June 28, the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will take the stage along with local guest performers Jenny Thying, Blair Bartels Sperry and North Branch Area Schools board members.
The concerts will return on Tuesday, July 12 with Next Door Down playing classic and country rock, and the following Tuesday, June 19, The Whitewalls will play doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll.
Cindy Jo will hit the stage on Tuesday, July 26 with an acoustic country set, and Night 2 Unite will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Simple Gifts will Billy McLaughlin, a tribute band to Neil Young, America and the Eagles, will play acoustic hits on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the season will close on Tuesday, Aug. 16 when Sweethearts Dinner Band plays alternative rock from then and now.
There will be food, bounce houses, yard games and water features available starting at 6 p.m. on the night of each concert, and a story time will be held at 6:45 p.m.
In the case of bad weather, the event will be relocated to the North Branch High School Auditorium.
The activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.