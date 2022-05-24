The North Branch Board of Education extended its working agreement with the busing company that has served the school system for four years.
The board voted unanimously to award the contract to 4.0 School Services, which originally signed a six-year contract with the district starting with the 2018-19 school year.
“The reason that we needed to move from providing our own transportation to contracting with 4.0 School Services is because we had a consistent shortage of drivers,” said finance director Todd Tetzlaff in the presentation of the contract to the board. “We’ve been very pleased with the service we have received from 4.0; they have found methods to provide the drivers we need to keep the buses on the road, and they have done so safely and effectively.”
The original contract was for six years, but only the first four years of that contract had set rates.
“It was difficult to predict, at the beginning of that process, what the rate increases would need to be,” Tetzlaff said.
The board approved a six-year extension of the contract, with rate increases set for the next four years only. The company also is responsible for buying buses that serve the district, as well as dealing with rising prices for fuel and insurance.
“We have been able to successfully set up a partnership with 4.0 to navigate the challenges, such as the pandemic, as well as other challenges,” Tetzlaff said. “We also are working to create a partnership that would help our students who might be interested in the career path [of bus maintenance] to have a lab experience in the bus garage.”
Board member Adam Trampe asked if a potential agreement to help with maintenance would result in a separate contract.
“We aren’t at a spot where we could include language about that course work, or hiring an instructor,” Tetzlaff said. He added that there is a licensure process to become an instructor, and there is a process to put in place a program to receive college credit.
4.0 School Services, which is based in St. Peter, currently offers busing services to 22 communities besides North Branch, including Chisago Lakes and Pine City.
Summer School set
North Branch will offer summer school on Mondays through Thursdays, July 6 through July 28.
Classes, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held for students going into grades 1 through 8 and for incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors in high school. North Branch Superintendent Sara Paul said meals also will be available before and after those classes.
Paul said that, for grades 1 through 8, the day will consist of creative theme-based activities that strengthen literacy, math and social-emotional development. High school students will have an opportunity to recover credits by working with content specialists.
Board vice chair Sarah Grovender asked why incoming freshmen were not involved with the program.
“Ninth grade is tricky,” Paul said. “The state doesn’t offer funding for ninth grade, because of the shift towards credit recovery in the upper grades.
“We do try to make sure ninth graders have a specific ‘on-boarding’ [program] for their transition to high school.”
Student fees meeting set
The board set a public hearing on student fees for the 2022-23 school year. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. as part of the board’s monthly meeting.
