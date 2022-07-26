The North Branch School Board formally approved the district’s 2022-23 Student-Parent Handbook as part of its meeting held Thursday, July 14.
The 28-page handbook includes a calendar for the coming school year, contact information for each of the schools as well as other programs and areas offered by the school, the fee schedule for the coming year, and a variety of other topics.
The handbook will be posted on the school website soon.
Negotiations update
Sarah Grovender, vice chair of the board, read a statement regarding negotiations with the North Branch Support Staff Association.
The statement said in part that the NBSSA and the district had reached agreement on Monday, July 11, on a new contract.
The contract will come before the Board of Education at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.
Vikings sports honored
The board heard from the spring sports coaches, who honored a number of athletes who received All-Mississippi 8 Conference and all-state kudos.
North Branch had 25 athletes earn all-conference honors, six more than last spring. The Vikings also had 39 student-athletes earn academic all-conference awards.
Summer update
Superintendent Sara Paul updated the board on summer school, which has 88 elementary students, 30 middle school students and 120 high school students.
One student earned his diploma over the summer, while 34 credits were earned at the halfway point in the summer from classes that were not passed during the school year.
The school system also has approximately 150 children enrolled in its child care program.
