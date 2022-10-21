The North Branch Board of Education unanimously approved a two-year contract for the principals with the district at its Thursday, Oct. 13, meeting.
“The updated contract includes step increases for eligible principals and also includes wage and benefit increases,” said board vice-chairman Sarah Grovender. “The improvements in wages and benefits are in line with the other bargaining groups during this round of negotiations.
“The school board would like to thank the professionalism the principals demonstrated during this round of the negotiations process.”
Attendance policy discussion
The board reviewed several policies, including one that focused on the system’s attendance policy.
Superintendent Sarah Paul noted that one of the excused absence options was for religious or cultural observances, and deleted the phrase “religious or cultural holiday.” But the original draft said only “religious observances.”
“The intent was to get rid of the word ‘holiday,’ not the word ‘cultural,’” she said.
Board member Heather Naegele asked if the board would consider adding two excused absences per school year to allow students to take “educational” visits.
“Up until this point we have not allowed for college visits or other educational visits to be excused,” she said. “Maybe we could reconsider to allow a limited number of visits, with the administration setting some sort of documentation to allow it.”
Board member Adam Trampe wanted to make sure the concept of what an “educational visit” would be.
“If I want to take my kids to Paris, to see Notre Dame or whatever, that’s also super-educational,” he said. “Are we talking about that, too? I just want to make sure we define everything; ‘educational’ is very broad.”
Board chairman Tim MacMillan noted that this was a first reading of the policy, and that there would be further opportunities to discuss in the future. He also said he was open to receiving policy recommendations via email.
“That’s part of a healthy conversation on [this topic],” he said. “We want to bring that to the policy committee, put some parameters around the language, then look at it [in a later reading] to make sure it’s accomplishing what we want it to do.”
Invitation to tour
Paul presented an invitation to the public to tour facilities, observe classrooms and enjoy lunch with the high school students as part of a Patron Tour.
The next Patron Tour is set for Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:45 a.m. to noon. There also will be tours on Friday, Jan. 13, and Friday, April 28.
To take part in a tour, contact community relations coordinator Patrick Tepoorten at 651-674-1018 or ptepoorten@isd138.org.
