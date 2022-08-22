North Branch City Council discussed four options to deal with a public nuisance property issue during its Monday, Aug. 8, meeting.
Eventually council decided to take as little action as possible.
The nuisance property, which is located at 38555 Ninth Ave., was first brought to council at its June 28 meeting, although it has been an issue for roughly three years. The property has major appliances, garbage, trailers, and more scattered around the grounds.
A sheriff’s sale of the property was held in April, and the period where the current owner could potentially reclaim the property is in place until October.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington attended the Aug. 8 meeting to give an update on the council’s options:
1. Move forward with major abatement of the public nuisance. This option would require legal action and major expenses.
2. Declare public nuisance and abatement to outside of the property only. This option also requires legal action, major expenses and the possibility of repeat of the nuisance.
3. Start a hazardous property action. This would be the most expensive choice, and it would require the most legal action needed of the all the options, as well as a lengthy timeline.
4. Simply monitor the property. There is no legal action, and no major expenses. But it also means everyone will have to sit and wait for a resolution.
Before going over the four options, Harrington first mentioned that she spoke with Social Services with Chisago County. That organization tried to contact the current occupant three times, and there was no answer. However, Social Services did leave the occupant information on housing and other services.
Harrington went on to say the county could not get enough cooperation to investigate and declare if the home is a health hazard, which was something council had talked about doing previously.
The next step she tried with the county was to seek guardianship for the occupant.
“I was told to no uncertain terms that it would be very difficult to get any professional guardian to agree to serve as a guardian or conservatorship in that case because of the larger public policy issues that can be seen from that. So that doesn’t appear to be an option either,” Harrington said.
Without the county being able to put their foot in the door, Harrington mentioned they were back at square one.
“The ultimate outcome of the efforts was basically return to the status quo of where we were last time,” she said.
Without any improvements moving forward, Harrington explained the four options for council, starting with moving forward with major abatement of the public nuisance.
“Part of the issue with this, is that we don’t know what the extent of the nuisance is on the interior of the house,” Harrington said. “We know it is there, we do not know what it would take. We do know that abating that nuisance will take significant time.”
Harrington said after talking to professionals in the field of cleaning properties, costs could exceed $30,000 for just the outside, with uncertainty as to the cost of the inside.
The city could assess the cost, but that would fall under the responsibility of the new owners, who will not take possession until October. Therefore the city would not be sure when to see their return in cost.
With this option, the city attorney’s office would have to get an injunctive action order to be allowed entrance in the home in order to see what clean up needs to be done inside.
“We’re able to get an injunctive order, with that as well the disadvantage is a lengthier and costlier process and probably we wouldn’t get the actual order until mid-to-late September,” Harrington said.
As to the second option — declaring public nuisance and abatement to outside of the property only — Harrington did say this option is slightly less costly and would possibly move more quickly.
“We’re looking in that case of probably at least $10,000 to $15,000 in costs for just the exterior of what we know. Again, we do not know the extent of the nuisance behind the fences, so the amount might be higher, but that’s our best faith effort,” she said.
The biggest concern with this issue is the occupant could move things to the outside from inside the home or add items after the cleanup has taken place.
“You would have to go forward in understanding that the likelihood is that that nuisance would be recreated and reappear in a pretty short time frame,” Harrington said.
For the third option — starting a hazardous property action — city staff could start to get inspections to see what’s happening inside to the home.
“It’s going to require a lot of additional inspections, additional notices, hearings, filings, and it has a longer notice period and waiting period than the abatement actions,” Harrington said. “This is going to be the costliest of the options, require the most legal intervention, and certainly run the highest risks of the either the bank or the owner intervening to slow down or stop the process.”
The advantage to the hazardous option is it takes care of the entirety of the problem and gives council the option to raze the structure if needed.
The final option is to simply monitor the property — to, in effect, do nothing.
“Monitoring the property means anytime there is a vehicle that is illegally parked, that is something that can be towed and is taken care of in a quick way,” Harrington said.
This means the city will make contact with the bank and have them know the city would be the first to know when they are able to take physical possession of the home. Then it would set a schedule with the bank and address how the inside looks.
“The biggest problem with this is the waiting,” Harrington said. “The bank is going to take legal possession in October; however, physical possession likely will be somewhere between November of this year and January of next year.”
Council members had much to discuss after hearing the details of their options.
“It sounds to me, no matter what action we take, there’s going to be a financial cost,” Council Member Kelly Neider said. “No matter what action we take, we’re looking at four to six months before anything is going to be done. And third, it appears, even based on all the options — some of them sound extremely drastic, but I know drastic circumstances oftentimes need drastic measures — I’m trying to weigh out the difference between the time and the cost.”
Council Member Patrick Meacham agreed, adding: “When the bank takes physical possession of the property, what is their [financial requirement]? Is that $30,000 like they have to reimburse the city for that assessment process, or can they fight us on that?”
Harrington said it becomes a property tax issue.
“It becomes a lien on the property, which slows down the ability of the property to be sold or rehabbed, is what the negative consequence of it would be,” she said. “The positive thing would be they just pay it, but it could also sit there for some time.”
Neider expressed that the city simply doesn’t have any good options.
“I’m trying to go the lesser of the evils. I’m personally at where we wait until October and do the best we can,” she said. “Even if we do dump $15,000 to $20,000 into this thing, it’s not a guarantee we’re going to get the results we’re ultimately looking for.”
Meacham wanted to confirm how easy it would be for the city to be reimbursed for their cleaning fees.
“When the bank becomes the physically possessor of it at that point, there’s a much higher likelihood at that point that the city would get paid back. There’s still no absolute guarantee,” Harrington responded.
After Mayor Jim Swenson heard similar discussion between council, he wanted to get the city employees’ opinions, as they have been dealing with this issue the most.
“We (staff) would prefer to do this ‘one and done,’ meaning let’s wait until the bank gets the property back, assemble a team working with the bank’s resources, whomever that might be, and plan on a strategy that the bank incurs the cost and can get it cleaned up,” City Administrator Renae Fry said.
After leaning toward option four, to sit and monitor until the new owner takes possession, Police Chief Dan Meyer would play an important role in that case.
“If we do go with that route, we will continue to monitor,” Meyer said. “And if there’s things that we can legally remove because they are against the ordinance, we can do that as well.”
Harrington mentioned the bank will take legal possession on Oct. 14 or 15.
With a great deal of discussion, council approved option number four, unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.