Join us for a summer book club designed for kids at the North Branch Area Library from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27!
We will be reading October, October by Katya Balen. Meet in the library’s community room for book discussion, activities, and snacks.
October, October is a classic in the making for anyone who ever longed to be wild. October and her dad know the trees and the rocks and the lake and stars like best friends. They live in the woods, and they are wild. And that’s the way it is.
Until the year October turns eleven. That’s the year October rescues a baby owl. The year Dad falls out of the biggest tree in their woods. The year the woman who calls herself October’s mother comes back. The year everything changes.
Copies of the book will be available through a book club kit in early July. Talk to one of the library’s staff members, and they will get you a copy.
This event is recommended for readers ages 9-12. No registration necessary. Questions? Contact us via email at nbmail@ecrlib.org or give us a call at (651) 674-8443.
Kids summer book club is sponsored by the Friends of the North Branch Area Library
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
