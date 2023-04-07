NB girls track team 0406.JPG

The North Branch girls track team comes into the season with plenty of talent returning from last season’s edition. With that, the Vikings have high expectations.

 Jorge Perales

Head coach: Norm Nagel.

Top athletes: Junior Shaeyna Andreotti, hurdles/mid-distance. Sophomores Dakota Esget, sprints; Ella Kuhlman, multi; Asaysha Olsen, jumps. Freshman Ella Dick, pole vault. Eighth grader Sophia Thorsen, sprints. Seventh grader Ava Witkowski, distance.

