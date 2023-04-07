Top athletes: Junior Shaeyna Andreotti, hurdles/mid-distance. Sophomores Dakota Esget, sprints; Ella Kuhlman, multi; Asaysha Olsen, jumps. Freshman Ella Dick, pole vault. Eighth grader Sophia Thorsen, sprints. Seventh grader Ava Witkowski, distance.
Outlook: The North Branch girls track and field team only lost three athletes to graduation from last year’s team; unfortunately, all three played vital roles on the team.
With that said, the Vikings still have plenty of talent returning and lofty goals for the season.
“We lost some fire power from last year’s team,” head coach Norm Nagel said. “This year’s squad is young and very polished. We will be very strong in the sprints as all of our kids are coming back.”
Eighth grader Sophia Thorsen may be the best of the bunch as she qualified for state last year in the 200M, 4x400, and 4x200.
“It will be fun to see ‘Soph’ grow in her second year,” Nagel said. “The sprints will be the heart and soul of our team.”
Sophomore Dakota Esget, sophomore Avery Smith, and sophomore Sophia Benedict are also names to look out for in the sprints.
Other returning individual state meet qualifiers include sophomore hurdler Ella Kuhlman, freshman pole vaulter Ella Dick, and sophomore Asaysha Olsen, who qualified for state in the long jump and triple jump. Seventh grade cross country star Ava Witkowski will join the track team this season; she is expected to immediately bolster the distance team.
“Right now, our biggest obstacle is the weather,” Nagel said. “It looks like Mother Nature is not on our side this year. We already have a short season, and not getting on the track to do field events is hard to swallow.
“We need to get our race horses out so they can run.”
Whenever the season finally does kick off, the Vikings understand they will have to maximize their practice time in order to reach their goals. On the flip side, Nagel knows he can’t overcompensate for the missed time because of the potential for injury.
“We have some lofty goals for this year,” he said. “Right now, we can knock on wood that we are injury free on the girls side. As a coaching staff, we have to monitor the inside workload to prevent injuries.”
