Top players: Senior Olivia Weyenberg, sophomore Ashley Bistodeau.
Outlook: The North Branch girls golf team will feature eight athletes when play tees off this spring. Olivia Weyenberg returns for her senior season following an appearance in the state tournament last season. Sophomore Ashley Bistodeau will also be back for the Vikings after just missing out on qualifying for state a year ago. Senior Madison Thornborrow also returns after not being able to compete last year due to injury.
The Vikings will also feature five underclassmen that are new to the team this season. Four of the five newcomers are seventh graders, but head coach Chad Bistodeau believes that all of them will be able to contribute.
“This year is actually really good,” Chad Bistodeau said. “We have five brand-new players, but four of them have played golf before. Usually when I get new players, none of them even have golf clubs. This year the (new) girls have some experience.”
With an influx of new talent to go along with several accomplished returners, Coach Bistodeau is setting the bar high for his team. His idea is that the more talent you have on the team, the better the girls will play in competition.
“Every girl on our team is trying to beat one another, but they are all pulling for each to play as well as possible,” the coach said. “They are all friends and they all really get along, but they are also competitive. Its how we practice. We partner them up and send them out together. So, they are playing golf as friends more than anything. That’s how we make sure that they are teammates and competitors.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.