The North Branch Area High School Air Force Junior ROTC poses for a group photo after a strong performance at the Viking Challenge Drill Competition it hosted last weekend. The team finished in second place in the overall team competition.
The Junior ROTC leaders pose with some of the hardware their group earned this past weekend. Among the top finishes were first place in both Varsity Color Guard and JV Color Guard, second place in Varsity Exhibition Unarmed Drill and JV Unarmed Drill, and third place in Academic Bowl and Varsity Unarmed Drill.
Jorge Perales
The North Branch Area High School Air Force Junior ROTC team posted a strong performance at the Viking Challenge Drill Competition it hosted.
Among the top finishes were first place in both Varsity Color Guard and JV Color Guard, second place in Varsity Exhibition Unarmed Drill and JV Unarmed Drill, and third place in Academic Bowl and Varsity Unarmed Drill
