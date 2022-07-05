North Branch’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 28, brought residents to city hall for multiple public hearings.
One was a public nuisance hearing that caused Mayor Jim Swenson to say, “I am thoroughly disgusted that this has taken three years [to resolve]. I feel so bad for the neighbors that have had to look at this. It’s horrible. I know the staff has tried to do stuff.”
At 38555 9th Avenue, major appliances, garbage, trailers, building materials, and vehicles have been scattered around the property. The city has been assessing the situation for roughly three years, with some setbacks, including COVID-19.
“It takes a substantial amount of effort on the part of whoever it is to clean it up,” City Attorney Alissa Harington said. “What we’re doing is a major abatement, which means that the staff has estimated that it will take over $5,000 in order to clean up the property in question.”
Staff, attorneys and criminal prosecutors have tried to get the property in compliance. Multiple letters, orders to correct, and conversations with the owner have taken place. Criminal citations have also been issued for the nuisance.
The owner has not complied and has ignored any contact the city has made. He now has a warrant out for his arrest.
“Is there some different way that we can go about to make this process move along faster than to have to wait three years?” Swenson said. “Because if we do it right away, we’re going to have to pay $5,000 to clean it up. If we wait three years, we’re still paying $5,000 to clean it up.”
Unfortunately, a change in North Branch’s code — which was intended to make the timeline for resolution of a situation like this go more smoothly — instead will slow it down.
“As I mentioned at the very beginning, this is a new process under your code,” Harington said. “This code was changed somewhere between a few months to a year ago. Part of the reason for implementing the new process and the new code changes was specifically so that there can be action faster on these.”
Harington also mentioned other variables that make the process longer.
“There are ‘wrinkles’ the city has to deal with, such as who is paying the bills and who owns the property, which take time, as it’s a constitutional taking,” she said.
“It’s a game of whack-a-mole where you go in and you clean it up and then it gets dumped out from inside the house or more things get brought on.”
Council member Patrick Meacham asked what citizens can expect as a timeline under the new code.
“I want to know, if I’ve dealt with this for three years, [how long] are you asking us to ask the citizens to wait? You said weeks, months, but that could be 14 days or 11 months. Is there a better ball park?”
In this case, Harington said, the home is under foreclosure, and a sheriff’s sale was held.
“The sheriff’s sale took place in mid-April and has a six-month redemption period,” she said. “Now legally speaking, during that six-month redemption period, the creditor/buyer has a financial interest in the property, but the current occupant also has a right to redeem during that period.”
For now, the city has to wait. But Harington does not believe the occupant will redeem.
“There’s nothing on the record that suggests to us, or during our conversations, that the owner or current occupant will be moving forward with that right,” she said.
Harington explained what would happen after this waiting period.
“Now this means they are trying to wait until they can remove the occupant and belongings at once,” she said. “This runs until October. The buyer would be able to immediately move forward with the eviction process, which is done with an emergency hearing.
“This could take anywhere from seven to 60 days for an emergency hearing, based on the court’s schedule.”
The buyer is also speaking with the attorney to make an agreement to clean up the property once they have purchased the home.
Based on the information given by the city attorney, more details should emerge at the July 12 council meeting. The hope is to speak with the interested buyer and work on an agreement that would include removing the items on the property once the purchase has taken place.
ATV ordinance
During the council meeting, council was to only give direction on the proposed ATV ordinance after a public hearing.
Before public comment was made, Police Chief Dan Meyer explained where the draft currently sits.
“The state law requires cities to adopt an ordinance and a permitting process in order to legally ride on city-owned streets,” he said. “Without such an ordinance in place, ATVs can only legally ride on roads and roads right of ways allowed by the [Department of Natural Resources] statues.”
No major changes have been made since the last suggestions by council at its June 14 meeting.
John Pantelis of North Branch said the DNR has a three-year permit cycle, making it easier to pay up-front instead of coming in annually. He also suggested that vehicles more than 25 years old should no longer need permits and will become collector vehicles.
“What can you do with our registration fee and how does that fee serve you?” Pantelis asked. “Is there a way we can make sure that those fees go toward the administration of the actual program?
“Are we saving for ATV education? Or we’re saving towards ATV course work? Or a cost of promotional materials within the city to promote safe-use operation?”
Council did discuss possibly making the registration a two-year cycle.
Meyer mentioned that there is a state law limiting the registration to only last for three years and no longer.
“We can certainly do [two years]. We have to make sure we renew the permit every three years; it can’t be more than three years, but it can be less,” Meyer said.
City Finance Director hired
Council unanimously approved hiring Sharon Wright as the city’s new finance director after multiple interviews.
Wright works for the city of Firestone, Colorado as its Accounting Division Manager, and she signed a contingent offer letter.
Under the letter, she would begin at the tier one level and be credited 80 hours of Paid Time Off. Wright would also be reimbursed $3,000 for moving expenses, but is aware that is taxable income.
She would serve a 12-month probation period.
