North Branch council members continued to review the city’s ATV ordinance at the Tuesday, June 14 city council meeting.
North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyers noted that he had made updates to the draft that were discussed at the previous council meeting held May 24. He also stated that the public hearing for the ordinance is set for the next regular council meeting, which will be held Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Mayor Jim Swenson wanted to confirm the previous discussion about a permit fee for 2022.
City Administrator Renae Fry confirmed the permit would be for three years, and there would be no charge for the rest of 2022.
Council member Kelly Neider asked about having to perform a 90-degree turn during road crossings.
“Just for light, for any other vehicle to see them. It’s actually a state law,” Meyer said, then added that it’s mainly a safety issue.
“I suppose if they were gonna go at a direct diagonal, that an oncoming vehicle could potentially not see their lights,” Neider said.
Council member Patrick Meacham wanted to make sure the city staff also had good discussion in regards to the new ordinance.
Meyer explained how the police department is already benefiting from having an ordinance in place.
“We’ve talked to our officers about the progress through here. They all see it as a positive because it does allow us to really figure out where you can and can’t ride,” he said. “You know this (ordinance) really spells it out where it was kind of a gray area before.
“We’re continuing to use it as an educational piece, make people aware, we’re not out there to ruin people’s days by any means.”
Fry wanted to inform the council that considering the public hearing will occur at the next regular scheduled council meeting, there is no confirmation that the ordinance will be voted upon the same evening.
They have the option to seek additional review after testimony and public comment.
Council seat filled
Robert Canada was appointed to fill the vacant North Branch council seat during the June 14 North Branch Council meeting.
It was announced at the April 26 meeting that council member Amanda Darwin resigned. Two applications were originally filled, but one did withdraw. Canada did move forward to interview with council as they proposed.
The council unanimously approved to motion to appoint Canada.
Canada will recite the oath of office at the next regular council meeting on Tuesday, June 28. He will fill the seat until the end of 2022.
