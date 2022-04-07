North Branch City Council members are voicing concerns with the proposed redistricting maps as presented by Chisago County.
During the North Branch City Council meeting March 22, the council members discussed their preferred options in regard to the proposed Chisago County redistricting maps.
Chisago County will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. April 13, at the Chisago County Government Center, 313 N. Main St., Center City, for the purpose of considering preliminary plans for the redistricting of Chisago County commissioner districts.
Council member Kathy Blomquist mentioned that although the city of North Branch has three commissioners to represent them, she felt they were not being heard.
“We had essentially we had no voice, no voice. So I was just wondering if the council was open to discussing (map) option A or option F,” Blomquist said.
“I would feel that maybe we could tell the county we prefer county option F,” Blomquist said.
Mayor Jim Swenson commented on the difference it would make if the commissioners that represented their districts resided in them.
“If we can get two commissioners that live in our district, then we’ll have two votes for us at the county. That’s the only thing I’m looking at on this,” Swenson said.
Council Member Patrick Meacham brought up a different thought about the county’s district maps.
“My personal opinion on which one I would choose, I would say to throw both of them in the garbage. If the council had the stomach for it, I would say that we ask our city attorney to find out if it’s even legal and if they meet the statutory requirements,” Meacham said.
Considering the disagreement with the redistricting maps that have been planned so far, Meacham does not want to decide on any of the proposed maps.
“We have the right to contest to this,” Meacham said. “I really do think that the bullet points that they have in their statutory requirements and PowerPoint that they put together, they don’t meet those. It does not carry water.”
Council Member Amanda Darwin agreed with Meacham.
“If no other option is available, option F is the only viable one of the two horrific options presented; however, based on their threshold factors, it doesn’t pass any of them,” Darwin said.
The council has until April 1 to send a plan for reconsideration in regard to the redistricting for Chisago County.
The council decided to ask city attorney, Christopher Hood, for his professional opinion, on the redistricting issue.
“I will ask our attorney for his opinion as to whether, in his opinion, the tests are being applied correctly, and then second of all, if he believes the tests are being applied correctly or within their discretionary authority, that you’d like or prefer option F over option A — is that what I’m hearing?” City Administrator Renae Fry asked.
The council does not want to choose either option as presented by Chisago County.
“I don’t like either option,” Swenson said.
“I’d like to see (maps) B, C and D first, and E,” Meacham said.
Fry clarified the council’s decision.
“OK, so I won’t offer a recommendation of the two, I will just say we don’t like any of them — is that I’m hearing you guys say? And as soon as I get that opinion I will forward it on,” Fry said.
