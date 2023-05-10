Public comment was the highlight of a rather light North Branch council meeting on April 28.
Erik Skoog, president and business agent for Teamsters Local 320, spoke about the recent workplace investigation on City Administrator Renae Fry.
Skoog explained North Branch city employees and prior council have built a relationship on mutual respect with Teamsters throughout the time Fry has been city administrator.
“I’m here today because I believe that respect is being shot at,” Skoog said.
Teamsters Local 320’s mission is to provide the benefit of unionism to all workers, and to protect and preserve the benefits obtained for members of this organization.
Skoog stated that he sent an email to Mayor Kevin Schieber and Council Member Robert Canada, who are on the Personnel Committee, asking for a meeting during the investigation, but received no response.
“The investigator, from my understanding, did not investigate, nor did they have communication with all city employees on the matter itself, which is very disappointing because that lacks transparency,” Skoog said.
“I’m urging you and asking you to finish this. Put this investigation — either validate it, or put it aside. Go out there and talk to the employees because you failed them. ...
“It’s a shame that I have to sit here and represent folks like that.”
After Skoog’s comments, Schieber thanked him and then responded.
“I will reach out to the city attorneys office,” Schieber said. “There is more going on than you are aware of that we can’t get into in an open meeting. Let me see what I can do to schedule something with the city attorney.”
Skoog said he understands there is certain information that can’t be discussed, but council still needs to respond.
“You still have a responsibility to protect your employees — that’s it. Whatever advice you’ve been given is bad advice,” Skoog said. “At the end of the day, you have a number of employees that haven’t been able to corroborate or vindicate — one of the two.
“Maybe they are speaking on behalf (saying) that, ‘Hey, no, this doesn’t happen’ or maybe they’re saying, ‘No, it does.’ At the end of the day, their voices haven’t been heard.”
The lighter segment of the council meeting was the presentation by Linda Madsen, executive director for Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
According to LCYF’s mission statement, it believes success is possible when families are involved and supportive of the youth in their life, relationships are strong, and communities are caring.
The organization offers counseling, intervention, and enrichment for local youth and families. They also offer counseling in schools.
When working on prevention, Madsen said they, “sense when things might be going in the wrong direction,” and then LCYF will begin working to stop it from going further.
During her presentation, Madsen explained LCYF is a nonprofit that is not guaranteed any funding. And funding has become difficult to secure — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic — but they still help everyone.
“We don’t turn anyone away that can’t pay,” Madsen said.
She explained that the organization is looking for a municipality contract with the city of North Branch for 2024. The city did not have a contract with LCYF in 2023, but did in 2022.
Madsen said in 2022, less than five North Branch residents were in LCYF counseling, 13 North Branch youths were a part of the intervention program, which is referred by Chisago County, and 27 individuals were involved in the enrichment program.
Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen has been on the LCYF board of directors since 2019 and attended the meeting for the presentation.
“When you are talking about law enforcement and public safety, we have to start with our youth,” Thyen said. “That’s our future, that’s who we are going to be dealing with. The better intervention and the better contacts that we can make with our youth, obviously affects our future.”
After the presentation, Council Member Kelly Neider spoke on the matter as a whole.
“I see this as a potential downward spiral if we don’t start investing in them (youth) so we can help them become, not just educated adults, but also an asset to our culture and society, and they do need some help along the way,” Neider said.
Madsen gave an example that when a student gets caught for a bad action, they should think about their actions in the situation before jumping to punishment.
“What happened? What could you do differently? And what seems to be a logical thing that needs to happen?” Madsen explained.
Neider agreed, responding she sees a benefit from youths learning from their mistakes versus punishment.
“Allowing an opportunity for these students to identify that they have made a mistake and apologize for it, is a really big thing,” she said. “To allow them to write a letter or go face-to-face to somebody and say, ‘I’m really sorry I stole a pack of gum from your store.’ ...
“There is a human thing that happens when you humble yourself.”
Schieber went on to ask what this organization has that schools don’t when it comes to repercussions of negative actions.
Madsen said most schools have little to no funding for counseling. They do have the option to suspend or expel students, but that may not be effective in creating better behavior.
“We will have more time to talk with that youth and their parents than likely a school resource officer or perhaps even an assistant principal or a dean or counselor,” she said.
Madsen mentioned that licensed school counselors can still have an impact, but they don’t provide therapy, whereas LCYF has the time and resources to do that.
After asking their questions, council thanked Madsen and Thyen for their presentation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.