The North Branch boys basketball team began last week a 79-77 road loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The game was close throughout, but the Vikings could not overcome the 31 points poured in by Wildcats junior Patrick Rowe.
North Branch used a very balanced scoring attack, with junior Brody Beaver leading the way with 19 points.
“Chisago Lakes has a veteran team; they are good,” Vikings head coach Todd Dufault said. “The Mississippi 8 Conference is so good this year, from top to bottom. Anyone can beat anyone on a given night.”
North Branch turned its fortunes around two nights later with a 68-55 home win over Monticello.
Sophomore guard Tyler Minke had a hot shooting night from deep, pouring in 26 points to lead the Vikings.
“Monticello is a very improved basketball team and has been playing really well,” Dufault said. “I was happy how we responded after another tough close loss. There is no quit in our team, and I really love the team chemistry.”
North Branch picked up yet another win on Jan. 28, traveling up north to Hibbing and blowing out the Bluejackets 74-31.
Beaver led the Vikings in scoring with 22 points, while Minke added 15 points.
“We gave up 11 points in the second half versus Hibbing. Those are things we want to keep building on as move into another tough week of competition,” Dufault said. “We take things one day at a time and keep striving to be our best every day.”
Vikings girls basketball
It was a tough week for the North Branch girls basketball team, starting with a 44-43 heartbreaker at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
North Branch led Chisago 21-17 at halftime but could not hold on in the second half as the Wildcats finished off the comeback victory.
Sophomore Ella Kuhlman continued her strong play, finishing the game with 15 points. Sophomore Katelyn Lattimore added 12 points for the Vikings in the loss.
On Jan. 26, North Branch hit the road again and were humbled by Monticello 68-31.
The Magic jumped out to a 43-13 halftime lead and never took their foot off the gas.
Kuhlman led the way for the Vikings with 10 points in the contest.
North Branch returned home on Jan. 28 to take on Cloquet but suffered a 60-41 loss to the Lumberjacks.
Kuhlman was the only Vikings player to score in double figures, finishing her evening with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Northern Tier girls hockey team was defeated on the road by a very strong Chisago Lakes team by a score of 9-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 9-0 lead before sophomore forward Natalie Cheney finally got Northern Tier on the board with a late third period goal.
Northern Tier returned home to the East Bethel Ice Arena to take on Woodbury on Jan. 26, falling to the Royals 6-3.
It was a back and forth affair, with eighth grade forward Brooklyn Carlsten pulling Northern Tier within one goal early in the third period, before Woodbury rattled off two late goals to pull away.
On Jan. 27, Northern Tier hosted Two Rivers/St. Paul at the Isanti Ice Arena and were able to finish the contest with a 3-3 tie.
Cheney and eighth grader Molly Larson both found the back of the net in the first period, giving Northern Tier an early 2-0 lead. Two Rivers chipped away and fought back, eventually tying up the game at 3 with just minutes remaining in regulation.
Playing in its fourth game of the week, Northern Tier appeared to have tired legs as it traveled to Champlin Ice Forum and fell to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids by a 5-1 score.
Larson scored the lone goal on the night for Northern Tier in the third period, converting on a power play that was assisted by Cheney.
Northern Edge boys hockey
The Northern Edge boys hockey team’s losing streak was extended to 10 games with its 9-1 loss to Monticello that was played Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
Junior Tyson Anderson was the only player to find the back of the net for Northern Edge, scoring a second-period goal that was assisted by Cam Husby.
On Jan. 26, Northern Edge traveled to Pine City and played much better hockey, snapping its losing streak and leaving town with a 2-2 result.
Husby got the scoring started early in the first period, but Pine City responded with a goal of its own less then a minute later.
Pine City took a 2-1 lead with an early third-period goal, before Northern Edge senior forward Loghan Croal knotted the score up with a power-play goal with less then eight minutes to go in the contest.
Vikings wrestling
The North Branch wrestling team hosted an invitational on Friday, Jan. 27, finishing fifth out of the eight competing teams.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the team scoring by racking up an impressive 305.5 points, while the Vikings scored 103.5 points.
While the Vikings didn’t get any wins at the individual level, senior Michael Thao continued his strong season, finishing second at 132 pounds.
Sophomores Jack Baker and Ethan Kester both walked away with third-place finishes, Baker at 106 pounds and Kester at 120.
Rush City
Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team dropped a road game at East Central 93-57 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Tigers could not slowdown the Eagles’ offensive attack, which prevented Rush City from getting the transition opportunities it usually relies on for scoring opportunities.
On Friday, Jan. 27, Rush City returned home and lost a tightly contested 76-69 game to Pine City.
The two losses against the two teams battling for the top spot in the Great River Conference dropped the Rush City record to 6-6.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team defeated East Central 72-55 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
On Jan. 26, the Tigers were handled on the road at Pine City, falling to the Dragons 77-58. Rush City had no answer for Pine City sophomore Karly Jusczak, who poured in 25 points and collected 14 rebounds.
Rush City got back in the win column on Jan. 28 when it returned home and defeated non-conference opponent Minneapolis North 57-53.
Rush City/Braham wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team traveled down I-35 and competed in the North Branch Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27.
Rush City/Braham produced an excellent showing as team, finishing second out of the eight competing teams.
Senior Landon Umbreit finished in first place in the 138-pound division. Tucker Gould (106), Emerson Umbreit (113), Isaak Coolidge (145), Kaden Gorman (160), and Jesse Eklund (170) all finished with second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham boys basketball team lost a 84-58 conference battle at home to Pine City on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Bombers responded to the Pine City loss with a much better performance in a very hard-fought 68-64 home loss to Hinckley-Finlayson on Jan. 27.
Bomber girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team suffered its worst loss of the season so far on Jan. 24, falling to conference leader Pine City 66-42.
Braham struggled with the Dragons’ size all night as Pine City sophomore Karly Jusczak produced another dominating performance, finishing with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
“First and foremost, we learned that Pine City has a great team,” Braham head coach Zach Loy said. “We learned that against good teams we can’t rely on playing individual basketball.
“All five players on the court have to be on the same page at all times, and constantly communicating against the multiple schemes that Pine City will throw against you.”
Braham got back to its winning ways two nights later when the team traveled to Hinckley-Finlayson and came away with an impressive 55-39 victory.
“Our game against Hinckley was a great example of how you need to show up ready to play every night,” Loy said. “We started the game with sort of an emotional hangover coming of the Pine City loss.
“I was incredibly proud to see our team battle back against adversity, as well as see some of our younger players step up in a big way when we needed them.”
Despite the sluggish start, the Bombers used a 16-0 second-half run to pull away from the scrappy Jaguars.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets boys basketball
Playing 20 days after their first match up, a 98-88 win for the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team, the Princeton Tigers were hungry to get revenge for the defeat in the Thursday, Jan. 26 rematch in Princeton.
In the second game, the Tigers were able to enact some revenge over the Bluejackets, pulling away for a 77-63 victory in a clash of the two top teams in the Mississippi 8.
“It was nice to come back here on the home turf and take it to them,” said Princeton senior forward Aaron Keykal, who combined with Cooper Drews for 52 points.
Tigers coach Brett Cloutier agreed fully with his senior player.
“Beating a team that made us have a reality check after that first loss as a group, coaching staff including in that, was good,” Cloutier said. “It was a really good night.”
For the Bluejackets, foul trouble loomed large in the defeat as senior guard and leading scoring Kobe Karels was plagued with the issue before fouling out.
Missing Karels for large stretches of time really hampered the team, said junior guard John Troolin.
“Not having him out there was a big hit for us. Energy, scoring, defense, everything; he’s an all-around player for us,” Troolin said.
Early on the Bluejackets weathered the storm, despite losing Karels to three first-half fouls, as a Troolin drive to the rim and finish tied the game at 27-27 with 4:07 left in the first half.
The basket by Troolin was part of a 17-point opening half for the guard.
Princeton gained a bit of separation into the half, finishing the frame on an 11-5 burst for the 38-33 advantage as Drews answered Troolin’s big half with 16 points of his own.
Returning to action after halftime, with their full team on the court, Cambridge-Isanti sparked a 7-0 run to briefly take the lead before the Tigers clawed right back.
Princeton pushed on to score the next 13 points, capped by a Drews 3-pointer from the top of the arc, surging the Tigers ahead, 51-40, with 12:41 to go in the game.
“We gave up runs in the game and we didn’t counteract on the offensive end. I thought we could have been more patient,” Bluejackets coach Mike McDonald said.
Defensive and offensive refocusing at halftime loomed large during the run, said Keykal.
“Defensively, we switched nicely, that was our main focus at halftime, and offensively, we got paint touches.”
Cambridge-Isanti still hung around following the run, cutting the lead to 61-55 following an Elias Dee move to the tin as 7:01 sat on the clock.
However, Keykal and Drews proved to be too much down the stretch as the Tigers built their lead to double-digits before pulling out the 14-point victory.
Drews finished with the game-high 32 points along with five assists and five steals. Keykal added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Cambridge-Isanti’s Troolin had 22 points to lead the Bluejackets, while Karels finished well shy of his season average with 11 points.
Princeton’s victory moved the Tigers into a tie at the top of the Mississippi 8 as both teams now own a 6-1 record.
Coon Rapids 83,
Cambridge-Isanti 72
A strong first half by the Cardinals helped Coon Rapids pick up the 11-point victory on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Legacy Christian.
The game was set to be played at Coon Rapids High School but was forced to be moved after a dunk in the junior varsity game by Emerson Droubie broke one of the backboards.
The Cardinals built a 49-39 lead into the break, never looking back, to take the game.
Troolin had 28 points while Karels added 20 in the setback.
Cambridge-Isanti now owns a 11-6 record as it next played on Tuesday, Jan. 31, against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on the Bluejackets’ court. The game was not completed in time for the County News Review’s deadline.
Bluejackets girls basketball
The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team dominated the Princeton Tigers to the tune of a 56-26 victory on Thursday, Jan. 26, on the Bluejackets’ court.
Cambridge-Isanti held the Tigers to just 8 first-half points while scoring 32 of its own to hold the 24-point halftime advantage.
The Bluejackets kept the pressure on in the second half, coasting to the blowout win.
A double-double by Maraya Wiltrout at 14 points and 11 rebounds boosted the Bluejackets to the win. The senior also added five assists, four steals and four blocks on the night.
Cambridge-Isanti closed the week with a 45-44 loss to Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 27, to drop the team to 11-5 on the season.
Bluejackets wrestling
In a battle of two historic programs of the Mississippi 8, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team came up just short, falling to St. Francis by a 39-33 margin on Thursday, Jan. 26, on the road for the Bluejackets.
As Cambridge-Isanti led 27-24, the Saints answered with the next 15 points to retake the lead in the dual.
The Bluejackets answered with victories by Dillon Sommerfeld and Brady Andersen at 220 and 285 pounds to inch closer, but it wasn’t enough in the defeat.
The Bluejackets now own a 15-11 in duals on the season.
Bluejackets boys swimming
The Cambridge-Isanti boys swim and diving team hosted its Bluejackets Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30, at the team’s pool. In the six-squad field, Cambridge-Isanti placed sixth.
Highlighting the meet for the Bluejackets was Christopher Williams as the junior took home first place in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. Williams powered to a 23.47 in the 50 while a 52.64 earned him top spot in the 100 freestyle.
Elk River took home first place in the meet, edging Chanhassen-Chaska for the top spot.
Bluejackets gymnastics
Hosting the Bluejackets All-Around Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team saw several standout showings in the meet, including a Bluejacket stand tall among the rest of the field.
Taking home first place was Cambridge-Isanti’s Abby Kryzer as she scored a 37.4, winning the meet by a 1.3 points over the second-place finisher.
Aubrey Wilson, Alison Barber and Zoe Klocksien all also performed well, taking home third, fifth and ninth places, respectively.
Following the action, Cambridge-Isanti next prepared for a showdown versus Big Lake to decide the Mississippi 8 Conference title.
Big Lake, Class A’s top-ranked team, is tied for the conference lead with a 6-0 record in duals as the Hornets and Bluejackets next will battle each other.
The battle for the Mississippi 8 title will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Big Lake High School. The competition will begin at 6:30 p.m.
