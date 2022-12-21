NB BoE 1215.JPG
Kevin Bollman, wearing the black shirt in the middle, is honored at his final meeting as a member of the North Branch Board of Education. Pictured with him, from left, are board members Sarah Grovender and Tim MacMillan, Superintendent Sara Paul, and board members Adam Trampe, Jesse LaValla and Heather Naegele.

 John Wagner

The North Branch Board of Education approved its operating levy for 2023 and its budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Todd Tetzlaff, the district’s director of finance and human resources, presented information regarding the development of both the levy and the budget, a year-round process that reached its climax with the Truth in Taxation meeting that was part the board’s most-recent monthly meeting, which was held Thursday, Dec. 8.

