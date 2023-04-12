The Vikings baseball team will be under new leadership in 2023. North Branch graduate Matt Solberg enters his first year as head coach of the Vikings baseball team, and he plans to hit the ground running.
The Vikings baseball team will be under new leadership in 2023. North Branch graduate Matt Solberg enters his first year as head coach of the Vikings baseball team, and he plans to hit the ground running.
Jorge Perales
Loghan Croal races across home plate in a contest last season for the Vikings. Croal returns for North Branch in 2023.
Top players: Seniors Sam Robillard, P/DH; Loghan Croal, P/IF/OF. Juniors Andrew Orf, P/3B; Noah Thorsen, P/SS.
Outlook: North Branch graduate Matt Solberg enters his first year as head coach of the Vikings baseball team and he plans to hit the ground running. Solberg has been involved with the program for years, but now he’ll have his chance to run the show.
“Since I graduated high school in 2013, I’ve been back every year in some capacity,” Solberg said. “I have an idea of the athletes and quality humans we have and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead them.”
Senior Sam Robillard returns to action after missing 2022 due to shoulder surgery. Robillard brings veteran leadership and will help bolster a pitching staff that should have quality depth heading into the 2023 season.
Juniors Andrew Orf and Noah Thorsen are also key returnees who had impressive seasons a year ago. While the pitching staff and infield bring back a lot of experience, the Vikings have nobody returning in the outfield, so Solberg will need to solidify those spots as the season progresses.
Senior Loghan Croal is versatile player that may be asked to play multiple positions as needed throughout the season.
“We want to get to the state tournament,” Solberg said. “Every year we say that, but we are saying it with quite a bit of conviction. We want to build every single day towards going to state. Obviously, we’re not going to win every game during the year, but our end goal is to develop guys and put them in positions to win.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.