North Branch Area Education Foundation
This year the North Branch Area Education Foundation changed their format, from a formal Gala to an interactive experience, a “Casino Royale - Get Lucky at The Perfect 10.”
It was a bold move, after canceling last year’s event due to Covid, but the Board wanted to decrease expenses and get the community together for some sun!
The event raised $34,900 during the three-hour experience held Oct. 16 at Splitrocks Entertainment Center in Wyoming. Since its formation in 2008, the NBAEF has awarded over $374,900 in support to enhance programs not covered by traditional funding through local, state or federal sources.
All of this is possible with the support and commitment of the Board of Directors and the Master of Ceremonies, Jim Jorgenson. This year marks the 11th year that Jorgenson has supported The Perfect 10 and continues to donate his time and auctioneer talents. He brings so much fun, excitement, and humor, he grabs the attention of all attendees, getting everyone fired up for bidding on live auction items, the Fund-A-Dream and the Angel Fund.
The NBAEF is looking forward to upcoming events to continue raising money for the kids of North Branch Area Public Schools. For more information on the Foundation visit www.nbaef.org.
